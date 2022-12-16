ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center

Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Afternoon weather update: 12/22/2022

PADUCAH — Much of the area has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in effect until midnight. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday. There are some indications that snowfall could be a bit heavier this afternoon — perhaps...
PADUCAH, KY
Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather

PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
BENTON, KY
Morning weather: 12/22/2022

PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
PADUCAH, KY
Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out

PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
PADUCAH, KY
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous

CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they call a 'habitual offender," who they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Kenneth Doumbia of Chicago as a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft and pursuit.
CARBONDALE, IL
Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY

