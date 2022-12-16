Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crowds hit stores for last-minute shopping before storm hits Local 6 area
PADUCAH — Many of you got your last-minute shopping in on Wednesday, ahead of a system of cold, snowy weather expected to begin on Thursday. Parking lots were packed with cars, and local malls and stores were busy. Local 6 spoke with several shoppers who went out early to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky. Hunt is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious...
wpsdlocal6.com
Project Recovery to end in west Kentucky at end of month, services still available through Four Rivers
A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors. Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire and emergency management officials stress fire safety as community braces for cold weather event
BENTON, KY — When trying to keep your house warm this winter, it's important to do so safely. Home fires caused by space heaters are very common as temperatures drop. The Benton, Kentucky, Fire Department has already seen two fires in relation to electrical and space heater incidents in the past two weeks.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center
Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Afternoon weather update: 12/22/2022
PADUCAH — Much of the area has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning in effect until midnight. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday. There are some indications that snowfall could be a bit heavier this afternoon — perhaps...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather
PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
wpsdlocal6.com
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. In November, people in Mayfield raised concerns about no warming shelters being available in their city for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Morning weather: 12/22/2022
PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
wpsdlocal6.com
Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out
PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
wpsdlocal6.com
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men charged after delivering counterfeit pills to undercover detectives, deputies say
PADUCAH — Drug Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two Paducah men following a weeks-long drug investigation. According to a Thursday release, 22-year old Seth Humphry and 21-year-old Brennen Johnson are facing charges relating to trafficking in counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Deputies say Humphry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they call a 'habitual offender," who they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Kenneth Doumbia of Chicago as a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft and pursuit.
wpsdlocal6.com
With travelers flying this holiday week, Barkley Regional Airport prepares for incoming weather system
PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones. Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah. Airport leaders are paying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church offering shelter
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
Comments / 0