New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes, travel delays for Christmas

A cold airmass blowing in from the arctic could cause at least three hard freezes in a row in the New Orleans area this weekend, and potentially affect travel plans for Christmas. National Weather Service forecasters have predicted freezing cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the coldest seen thus far as fall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Caution urged as New Orleans area braces for holiday freeze

The New Orleans area on Wednesday braced for multiple days of subfreezing temperatures extending through the holiday weekend, with officials cautioning residents to protect water pipes, watch out for elderly neighbors and make sure pets are kept indoors. Temperatures are expected to plummet across the region on Thursday night, with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
wwno.org

Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals

Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
CLAIBORNE, LA
NOLA.com

Carbon capture hub could be coming to Gulf of Mexico near Grand Isle; see who’s involved

A Texas offshore oil and gas operator is partnering with a Louisiana pipeline company and a Spanish energy firm to develop a Gulf of Mexico carbon capture hub near Grand Isle. Carbon-Zero US LLC of Dallas has applied for up to $12 million in U.S. Department of Energy funds to develop a pilot sequestration hub in offshore storage fields about 20 miles from Grand Isle, according to officials from Cox Operating LLC, the Dallas operator that owns some of the storage fields. The other storage fields are owned by Crescent Midstream, a pipeline distribution group based in Gray that will help transport carbon dioxide to the Grand Isle hub.
GRAND ISLE, LA
WWL

How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze

NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New garden adds a twist to Old Metairie 'Christmas fanatic's' holiday entertaining tradition

On Black Friday, Shelley MacNary did what she always does after Thanksgiving Day. She rose before dawn to get a head start on Christmas. A self-professed “Christmas fanatic,” MacNary hurried to The Home Depot to purchase poinsettias at 50% off. Finding there was no limit to the number she could buy at that price, she snared 64 before the sun rose. She’s made that early poinsettia run for 20 years.
METAIRIE, LA

