Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
NOLA.com
New Orleans can expect back-to-back freezes, travel delays for Christmas
A cold airmass blowing in from the arctic could cause at least three hard freezes in a row in the New Orleans area this weekend, and potentially affect travel plans for Christmas. National Weather Service forecasters have predicted freezing cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the coldest seen thus far as fall...
WATCH: JP officials alert parish residents of upcoming cold weather event
President Sheng will discuss preparations for a rare hazardous arctic airmass forecasted to bring a multitude of dangerous conditions to the area beginning late Friday (Dec.23).
NOLA.com
Caution urged as New Orleans area braces for holiday freeze
The New Orleans area on Wednesday braced for multiple days of subfreezing temperatures extending through the holiday weekend, with officials cautioning residents to protect water pipes, watch out for elderly neighbors and make sure pets are kept indoors. Temperatures are expected to plummet across the region on Thursday night, with...
NOLA.com
It was so cold on Christmas 1989 that you could ice skate on the Bay St. Louis beach
The Mississippi Coast won’t see snow for Christmas this year, but it’ll be the coldest it’s been here in decades as Santa Claus comes to town. Snow flurries are possible for Hattiesburg area, and temperatures will be below freezing on the Coast as much of the U.S. will experience an Arctic blast later this week.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
New Orleans preps for arctic blast with 3 warming centers, heightened first responders on standby
"This is a very serious weather event, it is just as serious as a hurricane," those are the words from New Orleans City Councilmember Eugene Green when talking about the arctic blast that is heading toward Louisiana.
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
Jefferson Parish prepares for the Big Freeze of 2022
Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente encourages all homeowners to be prepared for the upcoming weather event scheduled to arrive on Thursday, by having your home ready to face the cold.
wwno.org
Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals
Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
NOLA.com
Carbon capture hub could be coming to Gulf of Mexico near Grand Isle; see who’s involved
A Texas offshore oil and gas operator is partnering with a Louisiana pipeline company and a Spanish energy firm to develop a Gulf of Mexico carbon capture hub near Grand Isle. Carbon-Zero US LLC of Dallas has applied for up to $12 million in U.S. Department of Energy funds to develop a pilot sequestration hub in offshore storage fields about 20 miles from Grand Isle, according to officials from Cox Operating LLC, the Dallas operator that owns some of the storage fields. The other storage fields are owned by Crescent Midstream, a pipeline distribution group based in Gray that will help transport carbon dioxide to the Grand Isle hub.
WDSU
New Orleans residents should take these steps to protect their pipes from cold weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
NOLA.com
New garden adds a twist to Old Metairie 'Christmas fanatic's' holiday entertaining tradition
On Black Friday, Shelley MacNary did what she always does after Thanksgiving Day. She rose before dawn to get a head start on Christmas. A self-professed “Christmas fanatic,” MacNary hurried to The Home Depot to purchase poinsettias at 50% off. Finding there was no limit to the number she could buy at that price, she snared 64 before the sun rose. She’s made that early poinsettia run for 20 years.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
NOLA.com
Sterno-type fuel cans likely caused fire that killed 73-year-old New Orleans woman
The fire that trapped a 73-year-old New Orleans woman behind the chained burglar bars on her front porch Sunday night, leading to her death, was likely caused by the Sterno-like fuel cans that relatives say she had been using to warm food inside her 7th Ward home, authorities say. Ferry...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Comments / 0