Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
KUOW
Trimming the tree
Christmas is right around the corner, and too get us all in the mood, we’re bringing you some special Christmas stories courtesy of our colleagues here at KUOW. In this episode: Tree trimming stories from Seattle Now supervising producer Caroline Chamberlain Gomez and Soundside producer Noel Gasca.
KUOW
Feeling the Christmas feelings
It has been a big year, and we could all use a few days (or maybe a few months) away from the news. Seattle Now is celebrating the holidays this week with special holiday episodes. On this episode: stories from KUOW arts and culture reporter Mike Davis and food reporter...
Burglars resort to driving into Renton storefronts ahead of the holidays
RENTON, Wash. — Another driver rammed into a Renton storefront this week, burglarizing the store before escaping with thousands of dollars in products. Ahead of Christmas, small business owners in Renton are questioning what can be done to ensure the future of their businesses. Early Monday morning, Wizard's Keep...
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
KUOW
These Seattle queens are home for the holidays
They're probably two of the most famous members of Seattle drag royalty after being catapulted to stardom by the wildly popular franchise "RuPaul's Drag Race." But BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon were local fan favorites long before that, and have a long history here in Seattle. Now, they're back for another...
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. This story is part of our series The...
redmond-reporter.com
Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays
You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
KUOW
King County's sheriff goes back to school: Today So Far
The story of our current King County sheriff is fit for a sitcom. So get on that Hollywood! And by "Hollywood," I really mean Vancouver, BC. Researchers are noting a significant upward trend in rural Washington incarcerations. Could offshore wind farms become a whale of a problem?. This post originally...
KING-5
Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle
SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve. ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is holding a special “Drink The Stars” event on Dec. 31. Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the...
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
kentreporter.com
Nana’s Southern Kitchen to give out free meals on Christmas Day
Nana’s Southern Kitchen will give away more than 1,500 free meals on Christmas Day at its locations in Kent and Covington. It’s the third consecutive year the restaurant is partnering with several corporate executives and community members to provide the meals. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas...
KING-5
Backstage with Jo Koy at his Tacoma homecoming
TACOMA, Wash. — Any artist would feel good about selling 20,000 tickets for a show at the Tacoma Dome. But for Foss High School graduate Jo Koy, it was especially meaningful. The Dec. 10th performance punctuated a big homecoming for the comedian, which included receiving an official Jo Koy...
KUOW
'Waiting to dance again.' How Seattle's literary community weathered the pandemic
Seattle takes its poetry seriously — so much so that it has an official civic poet. The role of the civic poet is to be an ambassador for the literary arts, fostering dialogue between communities, engaging people and connecting them with art, and, yes — writing poetry. For...
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
KING-5
Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
KUOW
Arts organizations object to proposed Seattle Center light rail location
A concerned coalition of artists and arts organizations recently presented an open letter to the Sound Transit Board, requesting that the upcoming Seattle Center light rail station be located on Mercer Street. The request would shift the current plan to build the station on Republican Street, so that years of...
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather
With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
southsoundmag.com
Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show Set for Next Month
If you're remodeling or simply seeking inspiration for your home, the Puyallup Home Remodeling and Garden Show will have you covered with hundreds of ideas and exhibits. The annual show will be hosted at the MattressFirm Showplex at the Washington State Fairgrounds Jan. 6-8. The first 100 attendees making it...
