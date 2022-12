Effective: 2022-12-23 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 6 to 10 ft breakers along the Rockaways will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for major flooding (3 ft of inundation above ground) on Friday morning will depend on gale force southeast winds occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 PM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.6/ 2.0 2-3 NONE 23/07 AM 8.7/ 9.2 3.1/ 3.6 2.2/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE 23/07 PM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.0/-0.5 3 NONE 24/09 PM 4.2/ 4.7 -1.5/-1.0 -0.9/-0.4 3 NONE 25/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.1/ 0.6 -0.7/-0.2 3 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/08 PM 6.6/ 7.1 0.4/ 0.9 1.4/ 1.9 0 NONE 23/07 AM 8.8/ 9.3 2.6/ 3.1 2.2/ 2.7 0 MOD-MAJ 23/08 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -0.7/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 24/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.2/ 0.7 -0.7/-0.2 0 NONE 24/09 PM 4.6/ 5.1 -1.7/-1.2 -0.9/-0.4 0 NONE 25/10 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.2/ 0.7 -0.6/-0.1 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/07 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.9/ 1.4 1.7/ 2.2 3-4 NONE 23/07 AM 7.6/ 8.1 2.7/ 3.2 2.0/ 2.5 6-7 MOD-MAJ 23/07 PM 4.5/ 5.0 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 7 NONE 24/08 AM 4.6/ 5.1 -0.3/ 0.2 -1.1/-0.6 6 NONE 24/08 PM 3.2/ 3.7 -1.7/-1.2 -1.1/-0.6 5 NONE 25/09 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.8/-0.2 4 NONE

