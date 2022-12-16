Effective: 2022-12-22 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around 1 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight EST tonight. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding with this evening high tide. Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures and locally major inundation impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for major flooding (3 ft of inundation above ground) on Friday morning will depend on gale force southeast winds and resultant high wave action occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 9.4/ 9.9 1.6/ 2.0 2.1/ 2.6 2-4 MINOR 23/11 AM 11.6/12.1 3.7/ 4.2 2.7/ 3.2 2-3 MOD-MAJ 23/11 PM 6.2/ 6.8 -1.6/-1.1 -1.5/-1.0 3 NONE 24/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 -0.2/ 0.3 -1.3/-0.8 2 NONE 25/12 AM 6.4/ 6.9 -1.5/-1.0 -1.5/-1.0 2 NONE 25/12 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 -0.8/-0.2 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 8.9/ 9.4 1.6/ 2.0 2.3/ 2.8 2-4 MINOR 23/10 AM 10.9/11.4 3.6/ 4.1 3.1/ 3.6 3-4 MOD-MAJ 23/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 0 NONE 24/11 AM 6.9/ 7.4 -0.5/ 0.0 -1.1/-0.7 0 NONE 25/12 AM 5.6/ 6.1 -1.8/-1.3 -1.3/-0.8 0 NONE 25/12 PM 7.4/ 7.9 0.1/ 0.6 -0.6/-0.1 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 0 NONE 23/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 2.3/ 2.8 2.1/ 2.6 0 MINOR 23/09 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.7 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 24/10 AM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.3 -0.5/ 0.0 0 NONE 24/10 PM 2.6/ 3.1 -1.5/-1.0 -0.8/-0.2 0 NONE 25/11 AM 3.5/ 4.0 -0.6/-0.1 -0.8/-0.2 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 9.7/10.2 1.9/ 2.3 2.5/ 3.0 1-3 NONE 23/10 AM 11.6/12.1 3.7/ 4.2 2.7/ 3.2 0-1 MODERATE 23/11 PM 5.7/ 6.2 -2.0/-1.6 -1.8/-1.3 2 NONE 24/11 AM 7.3/ 7.8 -0.6/-0.1 -1.7/-1.2 2 NONE 25/12 AM 6.0/ 6.5 -1.9/-1.4 -1.7/-1.2 1-2 NONE 25/12 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 -1.0/-0.5 1 NONE

