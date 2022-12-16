ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCK woman killed in crash following police chase near S. 32nd, Metropolitan Avenue

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaSYV_0jlO1cVt00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old woman is dead following a crash overnight during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near South 32nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the city’s Argentine neighborhood, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol .

The driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Metropolitan when she struck a slope in the roadway at the intersection of South 32nd Street, according to KHP.

Kansas preps for medical marijuana push, will lawmakers pass a final plan?

KHP said the driver lost control, ran off the road and struck a rock wall at a private residence.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sade Shane Parker, of KCK, died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

It is unknown at this time what started the chase with KCKPD. KHP tells FOX4 no other law enforcement agencies were involved. FOX4 has reached out to police for additional information.

The crash remains under investigation by KHP.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Driver strikes police vehicle in stolen truck, flees scene

GLADSTONE — At 1:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, a vehicle stolen out of Kansas City, Kansas was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a Gladstone police patrol vehicle. A Ford F-150 truck with a white male driver and white female passenger struck the patrol vehicle during a traffic stop, report Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy