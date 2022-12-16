ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PSP: Homer-Center teacher charged for possessing child porn

By Aaron Marrie
 6 days ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have charged a 31-year-old Homer-Center School District teacher with possessing child pornography after months of investigating.

Police began investigating Charles Kirkland in July after they received five Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Google had reported the Cybertips to police that claimed Kirkland kept child pornography within their Google Drive system. According to court documents, there were nine suspected videos contacting sexually explicit content and police said that some, if not all contained videos of children under 18.

One of the Cybertips reported that Kirkland uploaded multiple files of apparent child pornography into his Google Drive between July 16 and Aug. 4, according to the criminal complaint.

After receiving Kirkland’s IP address, troopers filed a subpoena through the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General which was served to Comcast for subscriber information. On Dec. 5 Comcast relayed Kirkland’s identity and address to PSP.

Police then conducted a search of Kirkland’s home on Dec. 9 where he reportedly admitted to possessing, viewing and storing the sexually explicit videos of children on his Google account, according to the criminal complaint.

On Dec. 11, Homer-Center School District was made aware of the charges brought against Kirkland. Superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. released the following statement regarding the charges.

“On Sunday, December 11, 2022 the District was made aware one of our professional employees was charged with several felonies of the 3rd degree. At this point in time, it does not appear these events transpired or were connected with the District in any way. Nevertheless, the district has taken steps to ensure a safe campus and is working with local and state representatives to thoroughly investigate this matter. We will continue to work with all agencies cooperatively. Whereas this is a personnel matter the district will not be able to release information or speak on this matter at this time. The district is ready and prepared to assist any stakeholders who believe they have information needing to be shared. The community should know the district takes this matter incredibly seriously and will adhere to the Pennsylvania School Code and School District Policies in all regards.”

Kirkland is facing two charges of child pornography along with two other felonies.

He is currently out on unsecured bail awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

WTAJ

