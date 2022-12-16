Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker administration fleshes out 2050 climate plan
THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION on Wednesday released a 168-page climate plan for 2050 that follows the same general playbook that’s been outlined in the past – increase production of clean electricity; use that electricity to electrify the energy-intensive transportation, building, and industrial sectors; and achieve net-zero emissions by removing additional carbon from the atmosphere using natural and engineered approaches.
Santa comes early for offshore wind businesses
CHRISTMAS CAME early for the fledgling offshore wind industry in Massachusetts, as the Baker administration handed out $180 million on Tuesday for infrastructure improvements and businesses in New Bedford, Somerset, and Salem. The money flowed, even though the wind farms the state is counting on to spur the industry are...
Riley ‘shocked’ at MTA push for right to strike
ALLOWING PUBLIC school teachers to strike would be “a bridge too far” and disregards the pandemic lessons about the importance of in-person learning, the state’s education commissioner said Tuesday as the largest teachers’ unions gears up to lobby legislators for that authority in the new session.
Governor’s councilors seem supportive of Jubinville nomination
THE GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL on Wednesday considered one of their own – Councilor Robert Jubinville – as a nominee for a clerk magistrate’s job. The half-hour hearing was mainly a lovefest, although one councilor, Marilyn Devaney, raised concerns about the apparent conflict of interest posed by Jubinville’s nomination.
App-based drivers make push for a union
EVERYONE IN the State House and surrounding area of downtown Boston heard app-based drivers calls Wednesday afternoon for collective bargaining rights — or at least they heard their car horns. After an election cycle where ride-hailing and food delivery drivers’ rights were originally planned to be on the ballot,...
Baker officials slammed for criminal justice reform compliance
LEADERS OF THE Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and prisoners’ advocates at a hearing Tuesday slammed the outgoing administration of Gov. Charlie Baker for failing to properly implement the 2018 criminal justice reform law and failing to answer questions about implementation. The committee requested detailed information from Baker officials and...
