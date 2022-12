Light snow is expected in the Treasure Valley Wednesday morning with slick roads possible in some areas. More snow is likely for the Friday morning commute. An arctic cold front will bring light snow to the valley Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at this time but will fall into the 20s during the afternoon as the cold air moves in. The wind chill factor will drop to 10 degrees by Thursday evening then it will feel like below zero cold through the entire day despite some sunshine.

