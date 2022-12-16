ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades

Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
America needs immigrants to solve its labor shortage

Immigration has long been a political football in the United States. But If you’re wondering why America’s labor shortage persists nearly three years into the Covid pandemic, it’s in part because America doesn’t have enough immigrants. Immigrants are vital to the US economy and fill thousands...
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn. While...
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the country. Airlines canceled more than 2,000 US flights by 3 p.m. on Thursday, and proactively canceled more than 1,000 flights on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Delays were even more extensive: More than...
Opinion: Indicting Trump would be incredibly controversial, but it may be the only remedy

After more than a year of digging through evidence to understand what happened on one of the darkest days in American history, the House January 6 committee has issued its findings: Former President Donald Trump aided an insurrection and should be charged with multiple felonies. That conclusion is extraordinary, unprecedented...
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year

WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
