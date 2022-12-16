FDLE Identifies Remains Found As 14-Year-Old Demiah Appling

The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County, according to FDLE.

The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah Appling according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a press release on Friday, both Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler confirmed the remains of Demiah were located near Bell and the Sun Springs Community.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Demiah on October 16. 2022.

The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

