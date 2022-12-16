Read full article on original website
Juvenile wounded during shootout with tree cutters, deputies say; suspect arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile, who was wounded during a shootout with two tree cutters, is expected to survive those injuries and one suspect has been arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Roderick Thomas, 42, of Baton Rouge, is charged with...
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
wbrz.com
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
houmatimes.com
Fire Marshal Office is “pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness” after three deaths in 26 hours
The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is pleading with the public to increase fire safety awareness and prevention efforts as deputies continue to investigate multiple fatal home fires across the state in just one day. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said...
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
brproud.com
K-9 helps find meth during traffic stop in Assumption Parish
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Cory Michael Gros, 41, of Paincourtville, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Prior to his arrest, Gros reportedly led deputies on a pursuit along Louisiana 1 near Belle Rose. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gros went more than 20 mph over the speed limit during the pursuit.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
theadvocate.com
1 shot dead at Baton Rouge food mart days before Christmas; 'That's just foolishness'
A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 persons of interest in double murder investigation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, on the 2900 block of Danneel Street. According to the police, the two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30...
WDSU
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart
Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
