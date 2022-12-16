ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson, LA

Comments / 5

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville man arrested on failure to appear for felony charges

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on warrants charging him with failure to appear on multiple felony charges arising from a traffic stop Nov. 13, 2020. Michael Jerome Batiste, 36, was arrested in Assumption Parish and ordered to appear in court in the parish...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps find meth during traffic stop in Assumption Parish

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop leading to a high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Cory Michael Gros, 41, of Paincourtville, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Prior to his arrest, Gros reportedly led deputies on a pursuit along Louisiana 1 near Belle Rose. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Gros went more than 20 mph over the speed limit during the pursuit.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy