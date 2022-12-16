ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
Montanans- This is a MUST-DO Craft for the Holidays

My co-host Michael and I were talking about trying crafts during holiday break. The kids will really like this one. I don't have children, so I did it for myself. I love trying new things and seeing if it works out like I hope. Plus, Montana is about to get colder this week. This will be the week do to this experiment.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Highway Patrol Prohibits Workers Comp. for PTSD?

The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) as,. A mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.”. Other symptoms include intrusive thoughts, reliving the...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse

According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
MONTANA STATE
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
BILLINGS, MT
What Are Games That Montanans Love to Play During the Holidays?

Whether by tradition, culture, or even just because you're bored, there are plenty of reasons people play games during the holiday season. For those celebrating Hanukkah, spinning the dreidel is a tradition. In my household, we get out playing cards and play multiple games of Canasta, all while trying to keep the peace when someone in our family gets really cutthroat in that game. I asked around the office about which games their families played and here's what I found out.
MONTANA STATE
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style

With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
MONTANA STATE
