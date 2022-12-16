Read full article on original website
Warming stations open ahead of freezing weather
Multiple warming stations have opened their doors as freezing weather will make its way through the state tonight and for the next several days. According a WSFA report several warming stations are available in the Black Belt area. The Montgomery Warming Center is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m....
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
Dec. 19 Marion City Council rescheduled
A meeting of the Marion City Council that was going to take place on Monday night has been rescheduled. The meeting will now be held on Jan. 16. Seating is limited but meetings can be viewed online via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode:...
Realty Central opens an office in Selma
Realty Central has officially located an office in Selma. They held a grand opening and ribbon cutting hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 at their new office at 2918 Citizens Parkway Suite 208. There was nice crowd on hand to welcome Realty Central to town.
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
West Alabama Chamber names board members, 2023 officers
Business and community leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds have been elected to serve terms on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. Joining the 46-member board as new directors are Alyson Baxter of The University of Alabama; Elizabeth Beeker of Express Employment Professionals; Bobby Bragg of JamisonMoneyFarmer PC; Katrina Keefer of DCH Health System; David Pass of The Sealy Companies; Mark Tobin of The Westervelt Company; Ken Todd of McAbee Construction, Inc.; Craig Williams of Avenue Pub and The Wine Market; and JacQuan Winters of The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation.
Sewell breaks ground with USDA for drinking water project in Wilcox County
Rep. Terri Sewell was present at a groundbreaking ceremony with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a new clean water project in Miller's Ferry in Wilcox County. The USDA recently invested $13.6 million for water system expansions in Wilcox County to provide clean drinking water for rural...
Alabama, Auburn fall in this week's AP top 25 college basketball poll
A rough week for the Yellowhammer State's top basketball teams saw both Alabama and Auburn drop in the latest Associated Press top 25 college basketball poll. Alabama fell five spots to a No. 9 ranking after a three-point win over unranked Memphis at home and a 10-point loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, which jumped up to the 11th spot this week, in Birmingham.
