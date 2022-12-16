Some Californians eligible for more COVID-related unemployment benefits under new guidelines

COVID-19-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago but thousands of Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively.

That's because of changes in federal guidelines.

Certain people who were unemployed in 2020 and 2021 and did not meet initial eligibility requirements could now receive hundreds of dollars in weekly benefits.

Among those who may now qualify: people who refused to work for an employer that violated COVID safety standards, school employees whose usual work schedule was affected and people laid off or whose hours were reduced due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, California's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in November, despite the addition of nearly 27,000 non-agricultural jobs.

The statewide rate reached 4.1%, up from 4.0% in October.

In Los Angeles County, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.9%. That's still well below the 6.9% rate from November of last year.

The most new jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality industry.