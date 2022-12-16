Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shineman Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy
OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle. It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Margery Walsh
Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’
OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills. A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign rings on
OSWEGO — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried. West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows...
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski
Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
watervilletimes.com
Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield
Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department on Monday released its final weekly COVID-19 report. It follows the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours
OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season. Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee.
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
