Oswego County, NY

Shineman Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy

OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle. It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.
Margery Walsh

Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant

OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign rings on

OSWEGO — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried. West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows...
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski

Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield

Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department on Monday released its final weekly COVID-19 report. It follows the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours

OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season. Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee.
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
