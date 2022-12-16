Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO