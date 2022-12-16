Read full article on original website
Margery Walsh
Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign rings on
OSWEGO — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried. West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows...
Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran
SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski
Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours
OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season. Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee.
DIRT Week to highlight 2023 Super DIRTcar season schedule
CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season. For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its...
Ramos picks up lone pin in Oswego varsity wrestling’s loss to JD/CBA
OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday. In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
Oswego girls basketball program helps community with Hoop Shoot
The Oswego varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams hosted their annual Holiday Hoop Shoot fundraiser over the weekend. The teams collected financial donations and shot free throws. The donations either came in a lump sum, or a certain amount per free throw made. Coaches said with the donations received, the teams bought food, clothes and gifts for local families in need. The teams helped 10 families which included 30 children, they said. After shooting the free throws, the players spent the day shopping, wrapping and delivering the gifts.
Oswego 14U girls hockey team defeats Lysander
OSWEGO — The Step One Creative girls 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong.
Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
Snafu delays workers’ paychecks while lawmakers give themselves raises
OSWEGO — A glitch with Oswego County’s payroll delayed transfers to financial institutions by hours, causing many of the county’s 1,000 employees to receive their direct deposit later than usual — in some cases a day later — on the same day lawmakers gave themselves raises.
DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’
OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills. A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department on Monday released its final weekly COVID-19 report. It follows the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
