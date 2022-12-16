Read full article on original website
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch reward for December 2022
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet can receive a $100 pre-registration offer by...
DraftKings Maryland promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 offer for TNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football fans in Maryland betting on Thursday Night Football today can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 16
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 16 action at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. EST.
BetMGM new user deal: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any Jaguars vs. Jets touchdown
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players who bet on Thursday Night Football today can earn a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus when you...
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ moving to YouTube starting with 2023 season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL...
Eagles lead the way with 8 players for inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
Dallas Cowboys star, former Harrisburg High LB Micah Parsons picked for Pro Bowl
Add another accolade to Micah Parsons’ list because the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker is a Pro Bowler again. That makes it two-for-two for Parsons in making the NFL’s All-Star game, and that also puts him in elite company for the Cowboys. According to the team’s website, he is just the seventh player in franchise history to be a Pro Bowl pick in each of his first two seasons.
