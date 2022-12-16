Add another accolade to Micah Parsons’ list because the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker is a Pro Bowler again. That makes it two-for-two for Parsons in making the NFL’s All-Star game, and that also puts him in elite company for the Cowboys. According to the team’s website, he is just the seventh player in franchise history to be a Pro Bowl pick in each of his first two seasons.

19 HOURS AGO