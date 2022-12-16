Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Margery Walsh
Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran
SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JV girls hoops falls to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Central Square junior varsity girls basketball team defended home court with a 54-23 victory over Oswego on Tuesday. The Redhawks’ full-court pressure helped them get out to an early lead and “never looked back,” Oswego coach Ryan Lavner said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hannibal varsity wrestling defeats Lyons
HANNIBAL — After going back and forth in the first few bouts, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team’s match victory was never in doubt, taking a 42-24 win over Lyons on Monday. Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) picked up the first pin of the night for the Warriors. He went...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego girls basketball program helps community with Hoop Shoot
The Oswego varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams hosted their annual Holiday Hoop Shoot fundraiser over the weekend. The teams collected financial donations and shot free throws. The donations either came in a lump sum, or a certain amount per free throw made. Coaches said with the donations received, the teams bought food, clothes and gifts for local families in need. The teams helped 10 families which included 30 children, they said. After shooting the free throws, the players spent the day shopping, wrapping and delivering the gifts.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign rings on
OSWEGO — As the donations trickled in Monday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s red kettle stationed inside the doors of Paul’s Big M in Oswego, Linda West wasn’t worried. West, of Oswego, has volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army since 1985 and knows...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego 14U girls hockey team defeats Lysander
OSWEGO — The Step One Creative girls 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Ramos picks up lone pin in Oswego varsity wrestling’s loss to JD/CBA
OSWEGO — Jose Ramos was the lone winner in the Oswego varsity wrestling team’s 67-6 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday. In the 132-pound weight class, Ramos and JD/CBA’s Mathew Fallon were scoreless heading into the third period, with neither wrestler taking the advantage in the tightly-contested battle.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Central Square wins battle of unbeaten teams over Oswego girls hoops
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team narrowly fell 44-43 to Central Square on Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Redhawks scored a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game. The Bucs rushed up the court for a game-winning shot, and Sophia Babcock made a pass down low to Riley Reynolds who “got a great look” at the net, coach Joe Babcock said, “but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DIRT Week to highlight 2023 Super DIRTcar season schedule
CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season. For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department on Monday released its final weekly COVID-19 report. It follows the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’
OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills. A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Police: Fulton larceny suspect tried to get into car with child
FULTON — Police are trying to identify a man who stole $70 worth of merchandise from a store and then tried to get into a car with a child before fleeing in a separate getaway vehicle. The larceny occurred at the Family Dollar, 368 W. First St., in Fulton...
