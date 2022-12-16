Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Ratcliff aiming to climb Oswego Speedway’s SBS championship ladder
OSWEGO — Since Oswego Speedway’s reopening in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the track has seen a youth movement in all three of its racing divisions. One of those up-and-coming drivers is Oswego High School graduate Noah Ratcliff, who has his sights set on the Small-Block Super track championship in 2023.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving tops Pulaski
Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday. Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DIRT Week to highlight 2023 Super DIRTcar season schedule
CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season. For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Mexico girls basketball claws Syracuse West
Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday. Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Margery Walsh
Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME, Margery met and married her husband, Donald Walsh. Together, they moved to Fulton, NY, where they remained longtime residents. She was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton; Harpers Clothing Store, Fulton; and later retired from Alltel, Fulton, after 13 years with the company. Margery enjoyed playing cards, knitting, arts and crafts and gardening. She also loved to spend time at their family camp on Tug Hill, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years: Donald Walsh; her siblings and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Harris, Rodney (Virginia) Benjamin, and Clarence (Margaret) Benjamin; and her nephew: Michael Walsh. Margery is survived by her children: Evan (Punkin) Walsh of Fulton and Nan (Dennis Longley) Jacobson of Fulton; her grandchildren: Dwight Walsh, Danielle Walsh both of GA; Ryan (Erica Riolo) Jacobson of Oswego, NY, and Aaron Jacobson of Syracuse, NY. She was excited for the future additions to the family her step great-grandchildren: Noah, Seth and Luke Hammon and she was also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no Funeral Service or Calling Hours. A private Graveside Service with Burial will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Town Fire Department chafes under growing number of SUNY Oswego calls
OSWEGO — Over years of serving as a volunteer firefighter, Greg Herrmann has grown accustomed to being jolted out of bed in the middle of the night by the alarm tones on his pager. But lately he and the other members of the volunteer Oswego Town Fire Department have...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego 14U girls hockey team defeats Lysander
OSWEGO — The Step One Creative girls 14U hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association defeated Lysander 3-0 recently at Crisafulli Rink in Oswego. The Bucs captured the win over Lysander behind goals by Paiton Colucci, Leah Cady and Clare Furlong.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego continues on Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ guide
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”. SUNY Oswego is among 455 colleges in the United States and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences, administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts, and the level of environmental issue support on campus.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hannibal varsity wrestling defeats Lyons
HANNIBAL — After going back and forth in the first few bouts, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team’s match victory was never in doubt, taking a 42-24 win over Lyons on Monday. Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) picked up the first pin of the night for the Warriors. He went...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shineman Foundation marks 10 years of philanthropy
OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle. It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego modified boys basketball falls to Corcoran
SYRACUSE — A strong second half led the Corcoran (Roberts) modified boys basketball team over Oswego (white) on Wednesday. Oswego coach Brad Shannon said the Bucs played a “solid first half,” but aggressive play and strong shooting from Corcoran helped the Cougars pulled away for the 56-32 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS workers ‘barely making ends meet’
OSWEGO — Overworked, exhausted employees struggling to pay their bills. A chronically understaffed agency straining to meet the needs of the community.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego girls basketball program helps community with Hoop Shoot
The Oswego varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams hosted their annual Holiday Hoop Shoot fundraiser over the weekend. The teams collected financial donations and shot free throws. The donations either came in a lump sum, or a certain amount per free throw made. Coaches said with the donations received, the teams bought food, clothes and gifts for local families in need. The teams helped 10 families which included 30 children, they said. After shooting the free throws, the players spent the day shopping, wrapping and delivering the gifts.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours
OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season. Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee.
