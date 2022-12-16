Read full article on original website
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos
The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.
Calls rise for federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior
NEW YORK - There's a push for a federal investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos' alleged fraudulent behavior. A New York Times investigation claims that much of the Long Island Republican's resume is fiction. Tuesday, local leaders called on Santos to resign, but they say since then Santos has not refuted any claims made by the Times, or any other national reporting. His silence has led to their calls for a federal investigation. "This is not about harmless embellishments that candidates make when they run for office. Rather than simply being embarrassing, many of the allegations raised by the national reporting include potential federal crimes when running for the United States Congress," said Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan. Lafazan detailed alleged crimes warranting an investigation, including voter fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in connection to campaign donations. According to The Forward, claims Santos made about having Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II also appear to be untrue.
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
Settlement Reached in New York Home Health Agency Medicaid Fraud
In addition to fraud, the Brooklyn-based agency was also cited for cheating aides out of their wages. New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached two agreements with White Glove Community Care, Inc., (White Glove), a Brooklyn-based home health agency that was recently found to have submitted false claims to Medicaid and underpaid its home health aides. The two agreements are with the Office of the Attorney General's (OAG) Labor Bureau and OAG's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).
NY Gov. Hochul grants clemency to 13 people
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 people on Wednesday. She worked with the Clemency Advisory Panel to make the decisions. In all, four sentences will be commuted. Hochul is granting pardons to nine people with strong ties to the US facing immigration issues because of old convictions. “Clemency is a […]
New York nonprofit advocating for formerly incarcerated youths using a converted bus
“Shifting Gears,” a New York program, is a mobile outreach effort by the Youth Justice Network to help formerly incarcerated people find their bearings. Lester Holt spoke with team members about the impact on the community and what the organization means to them.Dec. 22, 2022.
$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
$31M Trip-Fall Fraud Scheme Results In Convictions For NY Attorney, Doctor
An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than $31 million through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme.Following a three-week trial, a jury in Manhattan just convicted George Constantine, a lawyer, and Andrew Dowd, …
Hochul signs 'historic' law requiring employers to list salary ranges in job ads
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation requiring employers in New York state to define salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions.
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
NYAG James and State Police Arrest Disbarred Attorney for Embezzling $450,000 from Vulnerable, Elderly Clients
John Ferdinand Murphy, III Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison. On Dec. 19, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Girl Scouts mom is ousted from Rockettes show after facial recognition IDs her as lawyer in banned law firm
An exterior view of the Radio City Music Hall in New York on Dec. 9. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via the Associated Press. A New Jersey mom taking her daughter to see a show featuring the Rockettes as part of a Girl Scouts field trip was recently ousted from the Radio City Music Hall because facial recognition technology identified her as a lawyer at a law firm that sued a related venue.
