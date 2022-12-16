ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEVENTEEN Reveal New Year’s Resolutions, Promise ‘Fresh Music’ in 2023

By Glenn Rowley
 6 days ago

SEVENTEEN performed at Penske Media’s LA3C festival last weekend, and while they were there, Joshua, Dino and Mingyu chatted exclusively with Billboard News about their love for the holidays and what fans can expect from the group in 2023.

Speaking to Billboard ‘s Tetris Kelly, the trio dished on their recent world tour, winning best dance performance male at the 2022 MAMAs, and releasing their new calendar for fans just in time for the holiday season.

“Favorite part of the holidays for me, personally, like, Christmas, I just love the energy, the music that plays and just, like, the overall vibe of Christmas,” Joshua said, while Dino added, “There are lots of festivals and year-end shows like LA3C that happen during the holiday season, and performing as a part of those events is one of my favorite things during the holidays.”

And while Christmas is still more than a week away, the K-pop idols are already looking forward to a bright and busy new year. “I just want all of us to be healthy, I think that’s the most important,” Joshua said after he and several of his bandmates each missed different tour stops due to COVID. “And we want to meet as much CARATs as possible.”

“Just like we did this year, we will come back with fresh music and, how should I put it? Music and performances that are more truthful to who we are,” Dino jumped in, while Mingyu was quick to add, “Please let everyone know they can look forward to everything we’re doing next year!”

LA3C is Penske Media Corporation’s new music, art and food festival celebrating Los Angeles’ culture and diversity, which took place Dec. 10-11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. PMC is the parent company of Billboard .

Watch Joshua, Mingyu and Dino’s chat with Billboard at LA3C above.

Comments / 0

 

