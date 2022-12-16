'So many open jobs': Austin jobless rate steady at 2.8% despite recession fears

The strong Austin economy continued to create jobs and attract new workers in November, bucking fears of a possible recession nationally despite a softening local housing market and some worrisome signs in the high-tech sector.

The region’s unemployment rate came in at 2.8%, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission that haven't been adjusted for seasonal factors, holding steady at that level for the third month in a row.

Despite the solid showing, however, the big question now is what will happen to the jobless rate next year as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in a bid to tame inflation, which is expected to restrain economic activity nationwide and possibly trigger more layoffs.

Here are some key takeaways from the latest unemployment numbers:

Austin has company

Statewide and nationally, unemployment remains relatively low, coming in at 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively, in November and largely unchanged from October. Those figures aren't adjusted for seasonal factors.

Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Austin, said the trend of low unemployment is attributable to a large amount of "slack" in the job market — meaning open positions needing to be filled — that has spurred many businesses to continue hiring even as other indicators have been flashing warning signs for the broad economy.

Unemployment is likely to climb in 2023 — in Austin and elsewhere — but not as high as it otherwise might without the big backlog of demand for workers, Schenker said.

“I expect that the unemployment rate will likely go up next year, but I don’t expect it to be a catastrophic rise because there are still just so many open jobs," he said. "We're starting with a super low unemployment rate and a massive number of open jobs,” which should soften the impact of a slowing economy.

He also said the continued strength in the job market has increased the odds of a so-called soft landing next year, in which the Federal Reserve manages to rein in inflation without tipping the United States into a major recession.

Some signs of strain

Still, some key drivers of the economy in the Austin metro area — which includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties — are cooling as rising interest rates boost the cost of home mortgages and borrowing in general.

The number of home sales in the region's previously red-hot housing market fell by nearly 37% in November compared with the same month in 2021, according to the Austin Board of Realtors, while the median sales price came in flat on a year-over-year basis for the first time since February 2019.

There's evidence that the slowing housing market is beginning to take a bite out of construction-related employment in the metro area. Economists say higher financing costs for big-ticket development projects overall could trigger a slowdown in commercial construction in the region as well.

Local jobs in the sector that includes construction fell by 800 in November — bringing the total to 72,500 — and are down about 2%, or 1,400, from the same month a year ago. Jobs for specialty trade contractors, many of whom work at construction sites, slumped by 300 last month, compared with October, but remain up by 400 over the past year.

Meanwhile, the number of workers in the employment category that includes much of the region's high-tech industry fell by about 400 in November — possibly a byproduct of tech-related layoffs in recent months by companies such as Amazon, Intel and Facebook parent Meta Platforms that have substantial Austin-area operations.

Meta, for instance, said last month that it would eliminate 222 Facebook positions at four facilities in Austin, although there is lag in the timing of layoff announcements and when they show up in unemployment figures.

Local jobs in the employment category that includes a big portion of the high-tech sector remain up by more than 7,500 over the past 12 months, coming in at 161,800 in November.

Hiring climbs overall

Despite reductions in certain sectors last month, the Austin metro area added jobs overall in November. Total nonfarm employment came in at 1.274 million people, according to the workforce commission, up by 11,000 from October and a whopping 57,300 over the past year.

The region's renowned leisure and hospitality sector — which was hit hard during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic but has since come roaring back — has led the way.

Austin-area leisure and hospitality businesses, including hotels, restaurants and performance venues, employed a total of 153,200 people last month, up by 5,000 from October and nearly 25,000 from November 2021.

Employment in retail trade — which economists say tracks closely with population growth — also has been strong as local businesses have strained to add enough workers to keep up with rising consumer demand. The region's retail sector employed 121,900 people in November, an increase of 2,200 from October and 4,300 from November 2021.

Schenker said the trends indicate many "Main Street" businesses are still seeking out new workers to fill big backlogs of open positions, even as companies that are more exposed to finance, construction and the high-tech sectors are paring back.

"A few key industries are feeling some pain," he said. "But there's just so many open jobs (that) layoffs haven’t become a material number for the unemployment rate yet."