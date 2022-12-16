ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They need to get off their tails and fix this'; Pflugerville considers closing schools, urges lawmakers to help

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

The Pflugerville school district is considering closing some of its elementary campuses, citing financial struggles because of decreased state funding and low attendance levels.

At a school board meeting Thursday night, parents said they were outraged at the thought of shuttering schools, and Superintendent Doug Killian urged them to contact lawmakers to improve the school finance system.

"This is a legislative issue. It's been a legislative issue for years," he said. "It's ridiculous because our Legislature doesn't fund public schools right. They need to get off their tails and fix this."

Killian said that in January the district would begin looking at what schools it could close and bring a proposal to the school board in February. No action was taken Thursday night. The schools being considered for closure are Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville elementaries.

The district's Citizen Facilities Advisory Council recommended that school boundaries be shifted "to increase the efficiency of our buildings that are underutilized," said Kathy Hickok, the district's director of student data and demographics.

The panel presented 10 proposals that include several options for closures of multiple elementary schools and the transfers of students between high schools. No proposals were presented for middle school changes. The advisory council did present an option in which no elementary schools would be closed.

Alma Gonzalez Castillo, an executive director for the district and a member of the advisory council, said the new boundaries are needed as schools have seen a decline in enrollment since the pandemic that has not improved, and because of old buildings or low scores in specific schools.

Killian said the district cannot keep up with inflation as it has to make recapture payments to the state. He said the district could ask that additional pennies be moved to the maintenance and operations budget, as was done in the November election , to keep them in the district, but he said he knows anything higher than four pennies would not be approved by voters.

"The district just can't keep up with costs," Killian said. "We are at our wits' end on how we're going to fund this."

"It is a big issue, and we cannot do it alone," Trustee Cindy Gee said at the meeting. Lawmakers "want to hear from parents. Partner with us to help Pflugerville ISD."

During public comments, many parents and teachers said they were shocked that school closures were a possibility.

Stacy Myers, a parent of a Parmer Lane student, said that despite the pandemic, the school has provided her son with everything he needs.

"I can't even stand the thought of him not being able to go to school there anymore," she said, crying. "Closing down a school, sending them to other schools, is not going to cut it."

Lydia Salaiz, a physical education teacher at Pflugerville Elementary, the oldest in the district, said staff members only learned of the possibility of the school being closed Wednesday.

"Shame on you that you would even allow this to be a proposal to shut our school down," she told Vernagene Mott, the board president. "It is a pillar of this community."

