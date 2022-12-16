Auburn man sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison for assaulting 13-year-old

An Auburn man received nearly seven decades in prison Thursday after he was sentenced in Sangamon County Circuit Court for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old on numerous occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Mason E. Bertrand, 34, was sentenced to 69 years in prison following his conviction in September on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of unlawful restraint and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Bertrand was accused of sexually assaulting the child repeatedly between April 2018 and September 2019. He was initially indicted on the charges in January 2020.

More: For eight days of Hanukkah, Jews celebrate triumph and the miracle of light

In addition to his jail sentence, Bertrand also will be required to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

Bertrand's victim spoke at his sentencing hearing about the abuse and how it negatively impacted their life and well-being.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Mary Beth Rodgers, felony division chief for the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office , said that the sentence sent a clear message about how seriously the county took crimes like the one Bertrand partook in.

"To survivors of these horrible crimes, if you come forward, there is help and there is hope," Rodgers said. "And to those who think they can abuse their positions of trust and authority, your power over these victims is not absolute – we will do everything within our power to seek justice for sexual assault victims and hold offenders accountable for these heinous acts."

State's Attorney Dan Wright credited the work of Rodgers and her fellow Assistant State's Attorney, Kendra Hansel, chief of the Juvenile and Child Protection Divisions for their work prosecuting the case. He also thanked the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center's Multi-Disciplinary Team for their efforts in investigating Bertrand's crimes.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Auburn man sentenced to nearly 70 years in prison for assaulting 13-year-old