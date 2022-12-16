Poplar-Highland Starbucks on strike over weekend, store closed Friday

Starbucks at Poplar Avenue and Highland Street closed Friday, Dec. 16, for the second time in a month due to a strike among its workers.

The effort is part of three-day work stoppage through the weekend at dozens of Starbucks across the nation as workers escalate their efforts to get a contract, according to Workers United, the union that represents them.

Workers say they are protesting the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith and the closing of a union store in Seattle.

To hurt revenue, striking workers want customers to buy holiday gift cards from independent coffeehouses this year.

“It’s a huge profit because it’s money that they’re getting and it’s a lot of times those gift cards go unused, so it’s a lot of free money for them,” said Serena Polendia, a barista at the 3388 Poplar Ave. store.

In a statement, Starbucks said it was “unfortunate that Workers United continues to spread misleading claims while disrupting the Starbucks experience customers and partners enjoy.

“Despite these delay tactics, we remain focused on working together and engaging meaningfully and directly with the union to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone, and we urge Workers United to uphold their promises to partners by moving the bargaining process forward.”

Two strikers were on the curb at Highland and Prescott streets Friday morning, waving picket signs and cheering drivers who honked.

“We’re striking due to the fact that they decided to cut our hours during the busy holiday season. We are short-staffed when we’re busier than normal. It just doesn’t make sense,” said Reaghan Hall, a supervisor.

Cars were lined up at the drive-up window. The store was locked.

Liz Ferguson was one of the customers who left. Although she didn’t know the details of the strike, she knew the store has had repeated labor issues.

“I do think that Starbucks has lauded themselves as this beacon, an employer of America. They may need to listen to what the people are saying.”

Though several were planning to work, about 90% of the store’s employees planned to honor the strike, said Nabretta Hardin, one of seven baristas fired last winter and reinstated by court order this fall.

Workers participating in “protest activities” could return at any time,” Starbucks said, joining the “vast majority” of partners who have continued to work.

Starbucks has 9,000 corporate stores, and 270 have unionized since December 2021.

The Poplar-Highland store workers have been asking for a bargaining session since June, said Hardin.

The company came to a bargaining session in late November but left when it realized some people outside the room were attending on Zoom, she said.

“We were bargaining only on Zoom at first. And all of a sudden, they now don’t want to bargain in person and in Zoom,” Hardin said. “They’re just not meeting us at the bargaining table.

“One of the things we’re bargaining for is credit card tips for unionized stores. Starbucks allows them at nonunionized stores, but they refuse to give them to union stores,” she said.

“They’re saying that we have to bargain with them in order to get those tips, yet they refuse to bargain with us in our stores.”

A group of employees lead by Nabretta Hardin cheer for cars who honked solidarity on Friday, Nov. 16. “(Starbucks is) just not meeting us at the bargaining table,” said Nabretta Hardin (center). (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

Starbucks also said the Seattle store was among the more than 35 stores it has closed since this summer, most often for security concerns. The closures included about 10 union stores.

It also said company negotiators walked out of bargaining sessions because union representatives wanted to broadcast the sessions to people outside the room, and the company “was not given visibility as to who was on these calls.”

“Unfortunately, the parties never agreed to conduct these sessions in a virtual or hybrid format. We believe that bargaining in this format will undermine important and personal conversations related to the unique needs of our partners at each store.”

Starbucks said its negotiators have repeatedly come to the table to bargain in good faith.

“By the end of 2022, we will have appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions, and we continue to engage meaningfully and directly with the union,” the company said in an email.

Two stores in the state are honoring the strike. The other is in Alcoa.

Starbucks workers at about 100 stores walked off the job on Nov. 17, the day the company distributed its reusable red cup, part of a popular holiday promotion.

Workers at the Poplar-Highland store joined the strike. By 11 a.m. that morning, managers had closed the store.

“I definitely think it was a push for sure,” Hardin said. “I think it made the company say, ‘Hey, we do need to actually reach out to these partners. Before that, they didn’t reach out to anybody.”

A negotiating session was scheduled soon after, she said.

Workers say they must work 20 hours a week to qualify for company health insurance benefits. Cuts in staffing and the possibility that store hours will be reduced have them worried.

A store manager posted a change in hours recently that would mean the store opens an hour later in the morning and closes two hours earlier in the evening, Hardin said.

“We’re supposed to bargain over that. They’re not allowed to just change things in our store without talking to the union first.”

The sign was later taken down, she said.

Starbucks’ baristas make a minimum of $15 an hour after receiving raises this summer.

“We were supposed to get it in August,” Hardin said. “They gave them to all the nonunion stores in August. The union stores had to wait until September.”

Starbucks has said it is legally prohibited from granting new benefits and wage increases at unionized stores without bargaining over them first.

In its fourth quarter earnings report Nov. 3, Starbucks reported North America and U.S. comparable store sales were up 11%, driven by a 10% increase in the average ticket.