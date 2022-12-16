Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do
SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KIMA TV
'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times
SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
KIMA TV
Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
KIMA TV
Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport
With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 5 p.m., 381 domestic flights were delayed and 53 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 34 canceled flights and 166...
KIMA TV
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
KIMA TV
Homelessness up 10% in Washington since start of the pandemic, reports say
WASHINGTON — A report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) found that 22,923 people were experiencing homelessness in Washington state in January 2022, which is an increase of 10% since 2020. The national total of people experiencing homelessness was reported as 582,462, an increase of...
KIMA TV
Water main break on I-5 overpass in downtown Seattle impacts northbound traffic
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utility (SPU) crews responded to a water main break on the Olive Way overpass of I-5 in downtown Seattle Thursday morning. SPU crews blocked the northbound lanes of I-5 at Olive Way while they made repairs. All lanes reopened just after noon Thursday. SPU, as...
KIMA TV
Freezing rain could cause power outages across the US. Here's what you can do to prepare
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Temperatures are plunging far and fast Thursday as a winter storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country. With that comes the chance for power outages as the rain can freeze on power...
KIMA TV
I-90, US 2 and US 12 begin to reopen after heavy snow over mountain passes
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Several highways connecting western Washington to the east side of the state that closed Tuesday following heavy snowfall over the mountain passes have begun to reopen. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after being closed since just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according...
KIMA TV
Westbound I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to crashes, injuries reported
Westbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday morning because of multiple crashes and blocking vehicles. At least one of the crashes involved several semi-trucks. Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than two hours at milepost 34 near North Bend Thursday morning before reopening to traffic just before noon. Westbound...
KIMA TV
Tri-Cities wineries ranked as some of the best in the state of Washington
Tri-Cities Wash. — The Boutique Adventurer is one of many who are naming Tri-Cites and surrounding area wineries among the top 26 in the state of Washington for 2022. Leaders from Visit Tri-Cities say, a big part of the wine culture locally, is because this is the place where the grapes actually grow, saying not only can you taste the wines, you can walk through vineyards, and talk to the people who are making the product here in our area.
KIMA TV
Below freezing temps can spell trouble for plumbing in homes
Tri-Cities Wash. — With the cold temperatures, plumbing experts warn of the dangers of frozen pipes in homes. For interiors, professionals recommend keeping cabinet doors for sinks open, to allow warm air to vent in. They say in most cases, those kinds of pipes are found near outside walls, and can run the risk of freezing.
KIMA TV
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
KIMA TV
Automotive Experts give tips to keep your vehicle running strong in the winter
Tri-Cities Wash. — Temperatures are dropping to single digits, and maybe even into the negatives this week, we talked to local automotive professionals on how to keep your vehicle in good working order throughout the season. Leaders in the field say that dead batteries are one of the most...
KIMA TV
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
KIMA TV
Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
KIMA TV
Man arrested in Redmond during shoplifting attempt had fentanyl pills, gun and stolen car
REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a convicted felon on Sunday evening for attempting to shoplift nearly $1,200 in merchandise. Sunday around 7:30 p.m., Redmond police officers responded to a department store where a man was attempting to shoplift. The store’s loss prevention employee informed officers that the shoplifter was a known thief.
KIMA TV
Bellevue Police sergeant, car hit in multi-car crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police sergeant suffered minor injuries after being hit in the head by the tailgate of a car in a multi-car crash. While officers were helping someone with another, separate car crash at NE 12th St, a car "slammed" into a patrol car that was at the scene of the other crash.
KIMA TV
Eric's Heroes: Letters to Santa in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — In rural Lake Stevens, there is a cozy white home tucked amongst the trees. It's an older house with a lovely porch in front and two dogs in the window. And all around it are signs of a warm Christmas spirit. There is a classic...
