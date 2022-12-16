ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do

SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times

SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport

With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 5 p.m., 381 domestic flights were delayed and 53 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 34 canceled flights and 166...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Tri-Cities wineries ranked as some of the best in the state of Washington

Tri-Cities Wash. — The Boutique Adventurer is one of many who are naming Tri-Cites and surrounding area wineries among the top 26 in the state of Washington for 2022. Leaders from Visit Tri-Cities say, a big part of the wine culture locally, is because this is the place where the grapes actually grow, saying not only can you taste the wines, you can walk through vineyards, and talk to the people who are making the product here in our area.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Below freezing temps can spell trouble for plumbing in homes

Tri-Cities Wash. — With the cold temperatures, plumbing experts warn of the dangers of frozen pipes in homes. For interiors, professionals recommend keeping cabinet doors for sinks open, to allow warm air to vent in. They say in most cases, those kinds of pipes are found near outside walls, and can run the risk of freezing.
KIMA TV

Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIMA TV

Bellevue Police sergeant, car hit in multi-car crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police sergeant suffered minor injuries after being hit in the head by the tailgate of a car in a multi-car crash. While officers were helping someone with another, separate car crash at NE 12th St, a car "slammed" into a patrol car that was at the scene of the other crash.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIMA TV

Eric's Heroes: Letters to Santa in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — In rural Lake Stevens, there is a cozy white home tucked amongst the trees. It's an older house with a lovely porch in front and two dogs in the window. And all around it are signs of a warm Christmas spirit. There is a classic...
LAKE STEVENS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy