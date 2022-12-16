ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

HERImpact $50K pitch competition returning March 8; Here’s how KC women entrepreneurs can apply

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 6 days ago

W omen business owners and social entrepreneurs in Kansas City are encouraged to compete this spring for up to $50,000 in a Shark Tank-style funding event aimed at investing in women’s ambitions to start and scale local businesses.

“Expanding access to capital and mentorship is critical to women’s success as they start their own businesses,” said Yisel Cabrera, senior manager of economic mobility at Ford Motor Company Fund, which partners with 1863 Ventures to invest in the competition and the HERImpact program.

All women entrepreneurs located in Kansas City and the 14 surrounding counties in Kansas and Missouri are encouraged to apply, organizers said. The deadline is Feb. 10.

Click here to apply for the HERImpact Kansas City Pitch Competition.

The public live pitch event is set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 8 at the Bloch School of Management on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“We encourage women business owners at the pre-seed and seed level to apply to the competition for the chance to be awarded a cash grand prize,” said Maxwell Young, director of communications of 1863 Ventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1Ezl_0jlNxmjp00

HERImpact Entrepreneurship Summit in November at UMKC; photo courtesy of 1863 Ventures

Since 2018, Ford Motor Company Fund has awarded $350,000 in total funding — in addition to training and other critical resources — to women entrepreneurs in Kansas City, Missouri, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Detroit.

The HERImpact Entrepreneurship Summit recently returned to Kansas City in November, gathering entrepreneurs for a day-long series of fireside chats and panels.

Conner Hazelrigg, the 2021 HERImpact Pitch Competition winner, welcomed attendees last month and spoke to the imperative of impact and socially conscious work through the development of her company 1773 Innovation Co. and its solar-paneled electric charging stations.

RELATED: ‘Sunshine Box’ inventor earns $25K prize in pitch competition for women-led social ventures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgRo3_0jlNxmjp00

Kira Cheree, Entrepreneur Business Basics; Dr. Shelley Cooper, Diversity Telehealth; Alana Henry, The Writique; Melissa Roberts, Federation of American Scientists; and Amanda Villarreal, Plex Capital, speak during a panel at the HERImpact Entrepreneurship Summit in November at UMKC; photo courtesy of 1863 Ventures

The acknowledgment of humanity — that business owners should be conscientious — was a common theme addressed during the Entrepreneurship Summit, said 1863 Ventures’ Young, noting remarks by Colleen Monroe, founder of Floraloom, which designs floral arrangements with the support of women’s shelters; and Cynthia Fails, founder of LaunchCrate Publishing, which is leveling publishing rights for authors.

RELATED: Floraloom’s Colleen Monroe put her green thumb on the steering wheel, leaving LA for KC sunshine

Access to capital also dominated the conversation, with sessions featuring Charlotte Clark, co-founder of Foresight, which is creating an investability score to replace traditional credit metrics for entrepreneurs; and Karis Harrington, chief of business development at Kansas City G.I.F.T., which has granted more than $680,000 to 35 Black-owned businesses.

DC-based 1863 Ventures is an independent, Black-led national business development nonprofit and venture capital accelerator for New Majority founders (i.e., individuals who have been historically marginalized). It first brought its summit and pitch competition to Kansas City in summer 2021.

Ford Motor Company Fund is the American automaker’s philanthropic arm. Since 1949, Ford and Ford Fund have invested more than $2.2 billion in initiatives that ensure basic needs are met, provide access to essential services, offer tools to build new skillsets and open pathways to high quality jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PLxR_0jlNxmjp00

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post HERImpact $50K pitch competition returning March 8; Here’s how KC women entrepreneurs can apply appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions

The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home.  Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school, […] The post As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels

Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City.  “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just didn’t expect it to happen The post At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

KC startup acquired in deal to create new IoT platform with investment from Comcast

The merging of a homegrown IoT startup’s tech and a corporate innovator’s existing smart property management system is expected to accelerate growth for Kansas City-built Pepper, said Scott Ford. The companies on Wednesday announced Pepper and Notion, Comcast’s insurtech business unit, had joined to create a new IoT and smart home platform that will offer The post KC startup acquired in deal to create new IoT platform with investment from Comcast appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Awesome 92.3

Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri

Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze

There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in. To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

2023 Startups to Watch: MADE MOBB drops community pride as KC streetwear brand hits X

Editor’s note: Startland News selected 10 Kansas City scaling businesses to spotlight for its annual Startups to Watch list. Now in its eighth year, this feature recognizes founders and startups that editors believe will make some of the biggest news in the coming 12 months. The following is one of 2023’s companies. Click here to The post 2023 Startups to Watch: MADE MOBB drops community pride as KC streetwear brand hits X appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
804
Followers
633
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy