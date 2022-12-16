Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rrspin.com
Friends, colleagues honor Asbell for years of service
She’s been called many things over her adult life – from compassionate to tenacious and all points in between – but now she joins the ranks of being a retiree effective at the end of this month. Following a 30-year career, local District Attorney Valerie Mitchell Asbell...
rrspin.com
County recognizes three employees with awards
During a recent Holiday Employee Appreciation Lunch at which all employees were celebrated, Halifax County management recognized three during the 2022 awards presentation. Michael Pittman of the Operation Restart and WIOA program received the Special Achievement Award. Major Neil Aycock of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was recognized as the Employee of the Year. Brenda Faithful, director of the Halifax County Library System, was selected as the Department Head of the Year.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Felon with weapon; warehouse break-in
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Monday Deputy D. Bybee stopped a Toyota Camry for speeding around the 1800 block of Thelma Road in Roanoke Rapids. The driver, Semaj Montaque Sledge, 32, of Roanoke Rapids, was found to have a revoked...
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
rrspin.com
Three charitable organizations to benefit from free Valley concert
Three local charitable organizations will benefit from a free worship concert set January 12 at 7 p.m. at Valley Community Church in Weldon. Pastor Bruce Collier said while the Open Concert by the church’s worship team is free, Valley will donate $5 for every person who attends to the John 3:16 Center, the Pregnancy Support Center and Hannah’s Closet.
rrspin.com
Cooper appoints locals to state commissions
Governor Roy Cooper today made the following appointments:. Representative Michael H. Wray of Gaston as a member of Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Wray, who was re-elected to office last month, represents Halifax, Northampton and Warren counties. He has represented the area since 2005. Dr. Regina S. Dickens of Littleton...
rrspin.com
West identified as person in car pulled from river
Keyon West has been identified as the person who was located in a car that had to be retrieved from the Roanoke River last week. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Sergeant Morgan Worrell received notification that West, a former defendant in the Glenview quadruple murders of 2017 until a witness recanted his statement, died of a gunshot wound.
rrspin.com
ABC2 seeks sponsors for drag bingo event
The non-profit ABC2 and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance are seeking sponsors for its drag bingo event set for January 7 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Dawson Resiliency Hub located at 6878 Old Highway 125 in Scotland Neck. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30...
rrspin.com
HCSO seeks info in Family Dollar larceny
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny that occurred around 6 p.m. at the Family Dollar located in Enfield. The larceny occurred on December 10. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said two individuals were seen in the store taking various items. It is believed this larceny is related to...
rrspin.com
Northampton Farm Bureau receives division excellence award
Northampton County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2022 County of Excellence Award, Division 3. The county organization was judged North Carolina Farm Bureau’s most effective in its membership class in implementing programs, services and activities that build active county Farm Bureaus and fulfill the mission of the organization.
rrspin.com
Trillium encouraging funding applications for complex-needs children
Trillium Health Resources is encouraging North Carolina Licensed Child Placement agencies to apply for funding to hire staff that can recruit new families interested in providing supportive homes for children with high-demand needs. Eligible in-network and out-of-network providers who are already enrolled in NCTracks can apply at this link. Applications...
rrspin.com
Dangerously cold wind chill values expected Saturday morning
A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday and in its aftermath will bring dangerously cold wind chills Saturday morning. The National Weather Service Raleigh Bureau says frequent wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour will bring surges between 45 to 50 miles per hour Friday between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
