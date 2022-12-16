During a recent Holiday Employee Appreciation Lunch at which all employees were celebrated, Halifax County management recognized three during the 2022 awards presentation. Michael Pittman of the Operation Restart and WIOA program received the Special Achievement Award. Major Neil Aycock of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was recognized as the Employee of the Year. Brenda Faithful, director of the Halifax County Library System, was selected as the Department Head of the Year.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO