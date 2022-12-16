Residents of 59 rental units on Peoria's East Bluff will get an extra month before vacating homes

PEORIA — East Bluff residents being asked to vacate their homes by the end of the year have been given a little more time.

Staff from the City of Peoria stepped in and contacted SFR3, the owners of 59 units where tenants are being asked to vacate the properties.

“We talked to SFR3 and asked that they give the tenants an additional 30 days due to the holidays, and that it’s hard to find housing, and they agreed,” said Joe Dulin, director of the City of Peoria’s Community Development Department.

Tenants now have until the end of January to find new homes.

All of the units were on month-to-month leases, allowing SFR3 and their property management company, Darwin Homes, to issue notices to vacate, rather than eviction notices, said Dulin. The type of notice likely means little to residents, however, since the result is the same — they are being told they were no longer welcome in their homes after the end of the month.

A number of affected residents spoke at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Raychell Washington, a mother of four, including an infant, has lived in her East Bluff home for nearly a decade. She asked the council to take action to buy her more time to find a new place to live.

“I just need a little bit more time to move,” she said. “For me to have to make that move five days after Christmas is pretty much impossible.”

Affected residents were being notified of the extension on Friday afternoon, said Dulin. The city has also arranged for Prairie State Legal Services to do a virtual tenant rights educational session at noon, Dec. 20. The link to the webinar will be on the City of Peoria’s website in coming days. People with questions can also call the Community Development Department at (309) 494-8600.

