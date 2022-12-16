ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

x1071.com

AAA offers lifts to intoxicated drivers (and their cars) over the holidays

AAA wants to offer Wisconsin residents another way to get home safely over the holidays. The organization’s Tow to Go program will return Friday evening and run through the New Year. During that time, AAA will provide a free ride to intoxicated drivers – and their vehicles – who do not have another way home. The organization does remind everyone heading out to a holiday celebration to plan ahead by selecting a designated driver, staying where they are, or finding other safe transportation. The number for a Tow to Go ride is: 855-286-9246.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Evers on his second term in ‘a purple state’

MADISON, Wis. — The closeness of this November’s election did not surprise Gov. Tony Evers, nor the fact that while he won reelection, Wisconsinites sent more Republicans to the state Legislature than they did two years ago. “We are a purple state,” Evers said. What turned the...
WISCONSIN STATE

