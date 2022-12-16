Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSpring Green, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died. Mary L. Frahm, age 73 from McFarland, died inside a car that...
Good Samaritans find missing baby after horse escapes with buggy in tow
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Two good Samaritans are being credited with finding a missing baby late last week after a horse attached to a buggy the baby was riding in took off with the baby and buggy in tow. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s mother had tied...
As cold claims more lives last winter, east Madison men’s shelter hopes to keep more people inside this year
MADISON, Wis. — Dangerous cold like what’s expected nationwide this week can be at best a problem, and at worst fatal. Wisconsin health officials hope more warming shelters and cold weather safety can put a dent in the rising number of cold weather-related deaths in the state. “We...
AAA offers lifts to intoxicated drivers (and their cars) over the holidays
AAA wants to offer Wisconsin residents another way to get home safely over the holidays. The organization’s Tow to Go program will return Friday evening and run through the New Year. During that time, AAA will provide a free ride to intoxicated drivers – and their vehicles – who do not have another way home. The organization does remind everyone heading out to a holiday celebration to plan ahead by selecting a designated driver, staying where they are, or finding other safe transportation. The number for a Tow to Go ride is: 855-286-9246.
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
Here’s what the DOT says you should do if you’re stranded in a winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — With several inches of snow in the forecast and whiteout conditions expected later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants you to know what to do if you get stranded. While travel is likely to be discouraged on Thursday and Friday due to the conditions,...
Evers on his second term in ‘a purple state’
MADISON, Wis. — The closeness of this November’s election did not surprise Gov. Tony Evers, nor the fact that while he won reelection, Wisconsinites sent more Republicans to the state Legislature than they did two years ago. “We are a purple state,” Evers said. What turned the...
