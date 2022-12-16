AAA wants to offer Wisconsin residents another way to get home safely over the holidays. The organization’s Tow to Go program will return Friday evening and run through the New Year. During that time, AAA will provide a free ride to intoxicated drivers – and their vehicles – who do not have another way home. The organization does remind everyone heading out to a holiday celebration to plan ahead by selecting a designated driver, staying where they are, or finding other safe transportation. The number for a Tow to Go ride is: 855-286-9246.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO