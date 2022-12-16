Read full article on original website
UNI needs volunteers for “Pack the Dome” event in January
Cedar Falls — The University of Northern Iowa needs help from over two thousand volunteers at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” event on January 16. Organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that have been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
Winter Break Swims at Cedar Rapids' Bender Pool
The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length.
Salvation Army Cedar Rapids location to open as warming center Thursday
The Salvation Army at 1000 C Ave NW, Cedar Rapids will be open as a warming center during blizzard conditions on Thursday, December 22, from 8am-5pm. Hot meals will also be served from 8a.m to 9a.m and from 12p.m to 1p.m. With temps dropping to -10 for three nights and...
Cedar Rapids Hanukkah Public Menorah Lighting celebration returns December 20
The Chabad Jewish Center of Northeast Iowa Hanukkah Public Menorah Lighting celebration will return to Cedar Rapids December 20. Three candles will be lit on a ten-foot menorah at 6:30p.m. in front of Ginsberg Jewelers to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah. Doughnuts and latkes will be served at the...
"If you're cold, then they're probably cold", protect your pets from the bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When you are cold, your pets are probably just as cold, so limit their time outside. That is the advice from Dr. Amanda Stout, a Veterinarian with the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital. She says most pet owners she deals with here in Iowa are good...
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free parking during snow emergency
Park Cedar Rapids is offering free Off-Street Parking in the 3rd Avenue Garage and 4th Avenue Garage to assist the city crews with the impending storm approaching and Snow Emergency declaration. From 5:00 p.m. December 21 until 8:00 a.m. December 26, residents will be able to park in these facilities...
Cedar Rapids PD warn you of fake power company calls
Cedar Rapids is warning you of a new scam that targets these cold temperatures. Callers are alerting CRPD they've received an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states they are behind on their bill and power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons...
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
City of Marion offers winter weather safety reminders before storm
Marion — The City of Marion is continuing to monitor the winter storm conditions that are forecasted for later this week. Winter Storm Emergencies can be declared when snow removal operations could become compromised or when significant safety concerns are presented by the forecasted weather event. Examples include icy conditions or significant snowfall where it becomes difficult or unsafe to maneuver equipment around parked vehicles in the street.
Cedar Rapids makes final preps ahead of blizzard
The first blizzard warning was issued for Cedar Rapids since 2014 as the city prepares for a high-impact, long-duration winter storm. "We've been trying to check all our equipment," said Brian McLeod, Lead Street Supervisor for the City of Cedar Rapids. "Making sure the lights are working, all the spreaders are working and making sure we have all the material ready to go. Watching the forecast and trying to guess how the storm is going to attack us."
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
Fire crews respond to house fire in Marshalltown
The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 200 block of 10th avenue in Marshalltown early Tuesday morning. The call came in around 7:07 a.m. and due to a language barrier during the 911 call the fire department was initially dispatched to a utility pole on fire at the address.
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches
The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
Health officials caution holiday safety amid Covid-19, Flu, and RSV case frequencies
As the holidays roll in, so does the potential for the spread of preventable illnesses, transmissible through group gatherings. Health experts are warning holiday-goers to exercise caution when gathering with family and friends. "This is something we talk about every year and is not new," said Heather Meador, Clinical Health...
29th Street SW closed in Cedar Rapids due to water main break
Effective immediately, 29th Street SW is closed between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive due to a water main break. Work is expected to take approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
