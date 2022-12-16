Lexington prepares for colder conditions with its emergency weather plan

Lexington officials are putting in place the extended activation of the emergency weather plan. A critical part of that plan involves expanded street outreach to try and contact unsheltered persons. Jeff Herron is the director of the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. Herron said most homeless will shelter in three congregate centers, but some will be offered another option.“There will be some issues still where some individuals with more severe concerns, like previous incidents of violence. But, that’s where our hotel vouchers can fill the gap in terms of the need,” said Herron.With temperatures predicted to take a real dive the end of next week, Herron noted the emergency weather plan could be in place through the end of the year. He added there are no plans at this time to bring online any additional emergency shelters. Herron said it often takes a few days to reach the unsheltered.“With our population we have some individuals who can be challenging to locate and so this gives us several days that we have advance notice before the extreme cold hits. That we can make those efforts,” said Herron.Coming up in January is the annual homeless count. Lexington’s effort will occur the night of January 25th. Herron said volunteers are needed to participate in the count, plus the Lexington Rescue Mission will be collecting donations such as hats, gloves, scarves, and hygiene items.Here's more with Jeff Herron with the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention: