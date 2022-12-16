Read full article on original website
IOP County Park to close for 2 months while contractors work on $533K project
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s most popular beach park on the Isle of Palms will be closing for the next two months as crews work on a new project to increase accessibility. Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said the closure from Jan. 1 to Feb....
Downtown Charleston roads reopen after morning coastal flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several roads blocked by coastal flood waters Thursday morning have since reopened to traffic. Charleston Police reported portions of Beaufain Street, Fishburne Street, Hagood Avenue, Washington Street and Lockwood Drive were shut down. Several other downtown roads were under a warning for possible closure if flooding...
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community. The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
Environmental activists express concerns on septic tank pollution in coastal waterways
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The coastal waterways are home to activities like fishing, shrimping and hold many of the Lowcountry’s famous oysters. However, a nonprofit environmental law firm and the people of Awendaw say these waterways could be in jeopardy. Charleston Waterkeeper and South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, two...
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel. The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday. More than 200 people turned out at the...
Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Coroner IDs Summerville apartment complex shooting victim, 1 in custody
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. Nasir S. Fogle, 21, of Summerville, was found shot to death on an outdoor staircase at the Villas of Summerville by Summerville Police o at approximately 2 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Fogle was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.
1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at Summerville apartment complex
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in an early-morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday. Officers responded to the Villas of Summerville on Boone Hill Road around 1:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting and found the victim dead in the stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
Appeals court denies Parker’s Corporation’s motion for separate trial in Mallory Beach lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed. Beach, 19, was killed in a boating crash in which Paul Murdaugh was reportedly driving his father’s boat while under the influence.
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
