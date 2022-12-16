ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Snow removal difficulties

By Roy Santa Croce
 6 days ago

PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) -Shoveling your driveway or sidewalk may have been a little more difficult than we’re used to throughout today’s storm.

Many of you may have woken up too little to no snow falling, but when it started, people were struggling to keep up.

Several Port Dickinson residents mentioned that they had to shovel the same spot multiple times throughout the day, as the snow was falling just about as quick as they are shoveling.

Two custodians at Port Dickinson Elementary, Lauren Tompkins and Krystyna Truman says that with a storm like this, they do not know their schedule until they read the school closures in the morning.

Truman mentioned that the weight and consistency of the snow, plus the freezing rain makes it difficult to use a snow blower.

Custodian at Port Dickinson Elementary, Krystyna Truman says, “Well, with this heavy wet snow, when you’re using the snow blower, it heats up the snow a little bit, so it gets slushier, and it’s wet and compact, and it gets icy in the snow machine. And it will stick in the snow machine and make it so the blades won’t spin.”

Truman says that when all the rain from this morning froze up, they had to use ice scrapers on the pavement, plus a generous amount of salt to clear it out.

She says that compared to what needs to be cleared for school on Monday, they are not close to done, but that they plan to come back and work on removal throughout the weekend.

