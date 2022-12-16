Read full article on original website
Airlines scrap 4,400 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever.
MySanAntonio
Corporacion America Airports emerges from pandemic with sights on Africa
After emerging from arguably the worst crisis in the history of the airline industry, one of the world's largest airport operators is starting to see the benefits of a major shakeup and eyeing an expansion into Africa. Corporacion America Airports, a Luxembourg-based company which operates 53 airports in six countries,...
MySanAntonio
Thursday Getaway: Deals for a last-minute New Year’s Eve trip
Welcome to Thursday Getaway, our weekly roundup of last-minute travel deals on flights, hotels, luggage and more. We're scouting the best discounts ahead of the weekend, whether you're ready to travel tomorrow or sometime in the near future. Keep up with all our travel coverage here. With winter weather already...
MySanAntonio
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
