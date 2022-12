Richard A. Zuber Realty delivered hundreds of toys via the Zuber bus to Boyertown Salvation Army in time for Christmas. “The opportunity to help children, the chance to meet members of their communities, and be surrounded daily with evidence of compassion and caring for others make this annual commitment an automatic go,” said owner Richard Zuber in a prepared statement. “When times are tough, the Boyertown community is especially generous and giving. We feel blessed to be in a position to assist folks who are struggling.”

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO