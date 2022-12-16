BRISTOL – A 55-year-old man who bludgeoned a beloved priest to death in Bristol in 1999 had his 60-year prison sentence commuted on Wednesday to 40 years. The State of Connecticut Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously made the decision to reduce the sentence after Michael Ouellette – who was convicted of murder in the death of Rev. Robert Lysz – told the three members he has spent the past 23 and a half years praying to God, asking for forgiveness, and that he had not taken his medication at the time of the killing.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO