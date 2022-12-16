Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: Catholic's Shelton Sampson checks boxes as face of LSU's recruiting class
If Brian Kelly wanted a frontman for this new era of football recruiting, his first full recruiting cycle as LSU’s coach, he probably couldn’t have picked a better signee than Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson. Talk about a recruit who checks all the proverbial boxes. Superb talent?...
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
LSU has signed Shelton Sampson Jr. See why the Catholic WR seems destined to be a star.
One of LSU football's most coveted signees for the Class of 2023, Shelton Sampson Jr., happens to be a local product. Sampson, who played his high school ball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers on Wednesday as a four-star prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Sampson adds another...
Previous coaching relationships help LSU football expand 2023 signing class nationally
Head coaches get a lot of the credit for recruiting, but it wasn’t LSU coach Brian Kelly or even the coordinators that drew Las Vegas-based cornerback Jeremiah Hughes to LSU. It was defensive graduate assistant Nicco Fertitta. Fertitta, a former safety at Notre Dame under Kelly, had coached Hughes...
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
Live updates: LSU football starts the early signing period expecting a large haul of recruits
LSU football begins the early signing period expecting to sign a large group of prospects for the Class of 2023, looking to build momentum off Brian Kelly's strong debut season. Woodlawn's Rickie Collins and Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic are among the local stars expected to sign with the Tigers...
LSU has flipped a 4-star tight end from another SEC school to start the early signing period
Ka'morreun Pimpton, a four-star tight end from Fort Worth, Texas, flipped his committment from Vanderbilt to LSU on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. Pimpton committed to Vanderbilt on June 10, but started fielding offers from other Power 5 programs in August. The Tigers jumped into the mix with an offer on Oct. 5, according to 247 Sports, and Pimpton went on official visits to both Texas and LSU in the month of December.
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
LSU December 2022 and online graduates
LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Southern head coach Eric Dooley named to HBCU Legacy Bowl coaching staff
Southern coach Eric Dooley, plus a pair of former Southern assistant coaches, have been selected to coach the teams in the second HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played Feb. 25 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas is one of the 20 players already selected for the...
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they do...
Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational
Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
Letters: Jeff Landry's involvement in library disputes won't be helpful
As governor, Jeff Landry would probably ask for laws that would restrict or ban library material of "sexual" content and then bring back laws that dictate what can and cannot take place in the bedroom. Bring back the "good old days" and let's have book burnings on the levee. GORDON...
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say
Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
