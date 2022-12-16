Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 20
(Editor's note: The logs for Dec. 18 and 19 have not been posted yet to the Police Log website. This log is for Dec. 20. The missing logs will be added once they appear.) Occurred on W Reeves Av. RP states she hears people and sees shadows. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Interested In Becoming a Peace Officer?
Cerro Coso Community College to offer Police Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Academy in Ridgecrest this spring. If you’re interested in starting a career in law enforcement, Cerro Coso’s Modular P.O.S.T. Academy is an excellent option. Cerro Coso’s Peace Officer Academy is approved by the California Commission on...
