Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Live Blog: Sixth-ranked Virginia faces #22 Miami in ACC hoops road opener

MIAMI, FL
Augusta Free Press

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace has committed to Virginia, where he will reunite with former coach Tony Elliott. Pace ran for 641 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry for the Tigers in 2021, but dropped to third on the depth chart at tailback in 2022 behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and only saw action in eight games, getting 30 carries and catching six passes.
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30

Court Square Theater will debut a new Upbeat Downtown concert series on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The series was created to highlight different cultures and deliver uplifting content. The first concert will feature Corrie Lynn Green. Caitlin Fernandez will serve as the opener. Green is known for her...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

