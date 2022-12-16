Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls at Duke, 12-game winning streak snapped
In a matchup of two of the more underrated teams in women’s hoops, Duke walked away with the W, knocking off previously unbeaten Virginia, 70-56, on Wednesday. Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) led 38-26 at the break, and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half. Virginia (12-1,...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
I’d put Virginia’s November up against anybody else’s in the country. UVA scored 86 points in a win over Baylor, then two days later beat a talented Illinois team. The Cavaliers closed out the month with a come-from-behind win at Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Six observations after Virginia’s 66-64 loss at #22 Miami
Miami plays small. Coach Jim Larranaga went for 90 percent of his minutes with nobody on the floor taller than 6’7”, the emphasis being on using quickness to counter Virginia’s size. Tony Bennett stayed conventional in the first half, going with 6’11” starting center Kadin Shedrick for...
Augusta Free Press
Live Blog: Sixth-ranked Virginia faces #22 Miami in ACC hoops road opener
The game airs on the ACC Network, incidentally. In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].
Augusta Free Press
Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace has committed to Virginia, where he will reunite with former coach Tony Elliott. Pace ran for 641 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry for the Tigers in 2021, but dropped to third on the depth chart at tailback in 2022 behind Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and only saw action in eight games, getting 30 carries and catching six passes.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia planning to highlight low-rated football recruiting class in cool way
From the Much Ado About Nothing Department: Virginia Football is planning to introduce the Class of 2023 with a live show set to air on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the VirginiaSports.com website and the program’s Facebook page. And I know you don’t believe me when I say, I...
Augusta Free Press
Liberty drops Boca Raton Bowl to Toledo, 21-19: Flames flame out with fourth loss in a row
Bowl games don’t matter, games sponsored by companies named RoofClaim.com matter even less, but anyway, Liberty lost its game, 21-19, to Toledo, so now, at least, we can be done with having to report on bowl games. The Flames (8-5) finished the 2022 season with four losses in a...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
Augusta Free Press
Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City. While Henderson did not run for re-election in Ward C due...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections
People coming back to Albemarle County for the holidays who haven’t been here for a while need to be aware of new traffic patterns at construction projects ongoing at two high-volume intersections. The diamond interchange project at U.S. 250-Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville at the 121 exit is the...
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater to debut Upbeat Downtown concert series on Dec. 30
Court Square Theater will debut a new Upbeat Downtown concert series on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The series was created to highlight different cultures and deliver uplifting content. The first concert will feature Corrie Lynn Green. Caitlin Fernandez will serve as the opener. Green is known for her...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week. The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday. “ACFR personnel are...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton leader Carolyn Dull: ‘It was a privilege to help the city in any way I can’
Carolyn Dull’s tenure on Staunton City Council comes to a close this month after serving on Council since 2006 and serving as mayor from 2014 through 2020. She did not seek re-election in November. A resident of Staunton since she was six months old, she decided to serve when...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Augusta Free Press
Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’
Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter’s time on Council is almost over with his four-year term set to expire at the end of the year. Hostetter lost his re-election bid in the River City to Republican challenger Jim Wood. Hostetter, an independent, felt that Waynesboro didn’t get a chance...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
Augusta Free Press
Retired Buena Vista police chief charged with felony misuse of public funds
The former police chief in the City of Buena Vista, Richard Keith Hartman, has been charged with one count of felony misuse of public funds. Virginia State Police confirmed in a news release today that Hartman, 60, was arrested on Friday. Hartman had just retired from his job on Dec....
Comments / 0