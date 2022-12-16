The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”

6 HOURS AGO