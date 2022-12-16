Read full article on original website
Crypto Miner Greenidge Generation Seeks Debt Restructuring
Aiming to stave off bankruptcy, crypto miner Greenidge Generation is aiming to restructure its debt. The firm said in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) press release that it is working to restructure a significant portion of its debt with NYDIG. “If we complete this debt restructuring, this would improve our future...
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Binance.US to Buy Voyager Digital's Assets for $1.02B
Binance.US will acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $1.022 billion. The Binance.US bid sets a clear path for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked and aims to return crypto to customers in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capability, Voyager said in a Monday (Dec. 9) press release.
Celsius Network Weighs Offers for Operations for Mining Crypto
Celsius Network has reportedly received multiple bids for its platform and operations for mining crypto. The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender told a bankruptcy court Tuesday (Dec. 20) that it has received offers for its retail platform, its mining business and a combination of both, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 20). The terms...
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Plans to Continue Mergers and Acquisitions
Crypto exchange Binance.US reportedly plans to continue its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Bloomberg reported Monday (Dec. 19) that the crypto exchange has “hundreds of millions of dollars” in current assets from its April funding round and plans to gain additional assets, users, technology, products and services via M&A moves.
BoE Says Blockchain Not yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
Private Equity Funds Regroup as Debt Financing Dries Up
Private equity funds are seeking new ways to close deals as debt financing becomes scarce. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 22) report from Reuters, which notes a 40.4% decline in worldwide buyout activity, caused by a lack of debt financing, which was itself due to higher interest rates and reluctant lenders.
Unprofitable Direct-to-Consumer Brands May Not Last Through 2023
Early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that rely on investor funding will have a difficult year ahead. This, as macroeconomic conditions worsen and venture capitalists get more conservative with their investments and expectations. Brands that are producing short-term losses in the hopes of building a business that will be profitable down the line may find that they never make it that far.
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
Binance Skeptics Seek Answers Concerning Similarities With FTX Crypto Business Model
After the astounding FTX crypto collapse, investors and industry observers want proof that Binance is different. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who played a key role in setting off the death spiral of the FTX enterprise, are now themselves facing increasing scrutiny over the opacity of Binance’s operations and the solvency of its crypto holdings.
FTX Crypto Investments Reflect Disarray at Failed Exchange
In contrast to the rest of the imploded FTX crypto group’s black box financials, venture capital (VC) investments of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his sister trading house Alameda Research have been made public. An Excel document leaked earlier this month and first shared by the Financial Times (FT) shows...
Consumers, Executives Align on Bill Payment Pain Points
Frustration with friction-laden bill payment processes has hit a new high for customers and executives. The study “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Executive Views on Third-Party Bill Payment Solutions,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration, found that 30% of bill payment execs are merely somewhat satisfied with their organizations’ billing capabilities. That number rises for smaller firms, where 44% of organizations with annual revenue under $100 million reported the same sentiment.
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Sygnus Acquires 42.2% Stake in B2B Logistics Services Provider CS&T
Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited (SDI) has acquired a 42.2% stake in B2B logistics services provider CS&T. The private equity investment company said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the investment will help CS&T to continue its strategic expansion and broaden its service offering to the Caribbean and Latin America.
French Crypto Investors File Complaint Over Binance’s Social Media Marketing
Binance is facing a criminal complaint in France for its social media marketing. Filed by crypto investors, the complaint accuses the crypto exchange of misleading commercial practices and promoting itself before it was registered in the country, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 20). The filing of a complaint does not necessarily...
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
98M Consumers Plan to Finance Holiday Gifts This Year
Gift giving is on everyone’s mind, and financing what they’ll spend on holiday gifts is, too. The holidays are fully here, and Christmas is but two days away. As 2022 has been marked by rampant inflation and macro pressures, spending patterns are looking a bit different this year.
Tech Startups Seek Alternative Funding as Venture Capital Dries Up
With venture capital becoming scarce, tech startups are seeking new ways to finance themselves. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Dec. 20) by the Financial Times (FT), which noted that companies have resorted to deals like bridge loans, structured equity, convertible notes and participating bonds to keep their valuations up.
