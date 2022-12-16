Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick’s Stance On Hail Mary
Revisionist history has long been popular among fans of losing football teams, and that fact has been ever apparent following New England Patriots’ walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No, we’re not talking about Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers deciding to lateral the ball in a...
Patriots Practice Report: Key Player Returns, Two Starters Absent
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered both good and bad news for Bill Belichick’s struggling football team. Punter Jake Bailey, who’s been on injured reserve for over a month, was on the field for the media portion of practice. Bailey was eligible to come off IR last week but never practiced before New England’s road game against Las Vegas. The fourth-year pro struggled with punting before suffering his undisclosed injury, but his abilities on kickoffs have been sorely missed.
Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second...
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
Gardner Minshew Starting For Eagles Vs. Cowboys With Jalen Hurts Out
Minshew Mania is back and taking over Philadelphia for the matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Gardner Minshew is expected to start Saturday with Jalen Hurts missing the game due to his injured shoulder. The change...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star. “I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be” aren’t exactly the words you want to hear from a head coach about his wide receiver. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 9 and may be on the shelf until the postseason, where Patrick Mahomes may want a receiver who he has some chemistry with on the field for their most prominent spots. Keep an eye out for an official status on Friday and his practice designations early next week.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
Julian Edelman Rips Mac Jones For Outbursts, Not Making Key Tackle
Mac Jones is getting it from all angles. On Tuesday, the struggling sophomore quarterback was shredded by Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork over his jarring uptick in emotional in-game outbursts. “I’m tired of that,” Wilfork said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. Hours later, fellow New England...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Falcons
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. It’s the third consecutive absence for Jackson as he continues to rehabilitate his way back from the PCL sprain. It’s a bit worrisome given the maximum length of his timetable was three weeks which he has now reached and has not practiced at all during the timeframe. Backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley will start again against the Atlanta Falcons, who will be trotting out rookie Desmond Ridder in his NFL debut on Saturday.
Why Matthew Judon Was Unhappy With His Play In Patriots Loss
FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game was a rare goose egg for the Patriots’ best pass rusher. Matthew Judon finished New England’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with no tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits in 52 defensive snaps. It was the first time Judon had been shut out in all three categories since Week 17 of last season, when he played just 10 snaps after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TNF Player Props: Lawrence's Law
After our second straight 4-1 mark coming out of last week’s NFC West Thursday Night Football battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, we are sledding into the Holiday Season feeling pretty festive. We’ve upped our record from the past two months to 34-21 and look to bring you a gift-wrapped set of picks tonight.
Jaguars-Jets Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Jets (-135, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game scratching and clawing at the possibility of making the playoffs. The Jaguars have an advantage of having a few different routes to get there. Currently, the Jags are behind the Titans in the AFC South by one game, and they play Tennessee in the regular-season finale. They are two games out of that final wild-card spot in the AFC, but one of the teams in front of them is the Jets. New York comes into this game heading in the wrong direction as losers of three straight. They also finish the season with back-to-back tough road games in Seattle and Miami. This could be the Jets’ last chance to show they belong in this wild-card race. Quarterback Zach Wilson is back in the starting lineup and playing better, the defense has been formidable all season long, this is their final home game and it’s been a long time since this franchise has been playing meaningful football in late December. I’m willing to take a chance on the Jets to win outright on the moneyline at -135 on DraftKings.
Bill Belichick Can’t Be Serious About This Specific Mac Jones Play… Right?
Facing a third-and-long in a critical moment in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots opted to keep the ball in the hands of first-round quarterback Mac Jones. Seems understandable, right?. Well, Jones actually kept the ball because New England dialed up a naked bootleg...
Ex-Patriots Cornerback J.C. Jackson Arrested In Massachusetts
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in New England on Monday. Boston 25 News reported the former Patriot was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday due to a “family issue.”. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to...
Robert Kraft Makes Gesture To Patriots Fan From Viral Raiders Video
After catching wind of a viral video from Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that featured a Raiders fan screaming relentlessly in the face of a Patriots fan, New England owner Robert Kraft made a classy gesture. Kraft invited Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium for this Saturday’s Week...
NFL Analyst Points To Patriot As ‘Most Versatile’ At His Position
The New England Patriots season hasn’t exactly been full of positive developments, but the emergence of a couple of youngsters has been notable. Josh Uche has emerged as one of the most effective pass rushers in the entire NFL, compiling 10.5 sacks over a six-game stretch. Rhamondre Stevenson has become New England’s best offensive weapon, compiling 1,295 yards from scrimmage on 243 touches — including a team-high 60 catches through 14 games. Kyle Dugger has continued to be the Patriots’ most versatile defender, emerging as a real candidate to receive a contract extension before his walk year in 2023.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0