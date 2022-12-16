ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police are looking for group suspected of stealing jewelry in coordinated scam around Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of individuals are reportedly approaching people and stealing jewelry right off them.

The suspect pictured has been identified as Margarit Paun, 39. He is believed to be working with a group of people described to be middle-aged men and women.

They will often place costume jewelry in the hands of their victims as a distraction while at the same time removing the victim’s jewelry.

These suspects have also been reported to be asking for directions or if people would pray with them as tactics to lure in their victims.

The group has been seen in various late-model SUVs. The crimes are occurring in shopping centers and parking lots around Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating these suspects.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes or knows where the suspect pictured might be, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

