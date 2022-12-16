Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Ja Morant Praises Celtics When Talking Grizzlies’ NBA Finals Path
Ja Morant made a bold statement when discussing his view on the Memphis Grizzlies and their path to reaching the NBA Finals. Without even considering the Western Conference competition, Morant made his stance loud and clear. He isn’t remotely worried about any fellow conference opponents. Instead, the All-Star point guard has his eye on the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Looks Back Fondly On Time With Celtics
BOSTON — When the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at TD Garden on Wednesday night to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be Aaron Nesmith’s first time facing the team that drafted him. Nesmith struggled to carve out a consistent role over his two seasons with the...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers
Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Joe Mazzulla Sees This Positive Overshadowed In Celtics’ Recent Rut
BOSTON — There aren’t too many good feelings surrounding the Celtics at the moment with Boston having lost four out of their last five games. But Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have to search hard for a positive despite the recent rut his team is in.
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics
Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”
Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak
The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised. Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Message To Celtics After Ugly First Half Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t give a spirited speech at halftime even though Boston was getting throttled by the Indiana Pacers to trail by 28 points at the break. Instead, Mazzulla asked his team a simple question. “Basically decide what team you want to...
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’
Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21.
Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Bored’ Tweet Leads To Predictable Result
NFL fans were caught in another bait-and-switch Thursday. Twitter was in an uproar after Rob Gronkowski tweeted he was “kinda bored” Wednesday. Multiple fan bases wanted the retired tight end and FOX Sports analyst to come back to their team, especially the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stephen A. Smith At WrestleMania 39? ESPN Star Teases WWE Appearance
Stephen A. Smith revealed Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he’ll be at WrestleMania 39. So, will WWE use the polarizing pundit as part of its two-night extravaganza at SoFi Stadium?. WWE legend Ric Flair teased the opportunity during an interview to promote his upcoming documentary,...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Jets To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey
The Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets will face off for the first time this season Thursday. You can watch the game on NESN, and you also can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest.
Watch These Mic’d-Up Highlights Of Insane Patriots-Raiders Game
Last Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders truly was an outrageous affair. Capped off by a failed double-lateral that defies explanation, the Week 15 matchup in Las Vegas saw New England suffer a devastating defeat to old friend Josh McDaniels. And, for those who wish to relive the dramatic contest from alternative angles, there’s a new “Sights & Sounds” video shared Tuesday by the Patriots’ video team.
Mac Jones Explains, Stands By On-Field Displays Of Frustration
FOXBORO, Mass. — The sight of Mac Jones screaming or animatedly gesturing, either on the field or on the sideline, has become commonplace as this New England Patriots season devolves. It’s happened after negative plays or failed series in several games this season, including each of the last three...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0