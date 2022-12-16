ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ja Morant Praises Celtics When Talking Grizzlies’ NBA Finals Path

Ja Morant made a bold statement when discussing his view on the Memphis Grizzlies and their path to reaching the NBA Finals. Without even considering the Western Conference competition, Morant made his stance loud and clear. He isn’t remotely worried about any fellow conference opponents. Instead, the All-Star point guard has his eye on the defending Eastern Conference champs.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Offers Optimistic View After Loss Vs. Pacers

Disappointing would be an understatement to describe the latest Boston Celtics loss, which marked their third consecutive on Wednesday night. Fresh off back-to-back home defeats, the Celtics added to their loss column yet again. They fell to another subpar opponent, the Indiana Pacers, 117-12, at TD Garden. And while the Celtics remain within 0.5 a game from the NBA’s best record, the Pacers just reached the .500 mark (16-16) on their campaign.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics

Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Stresses Importance Of Trust During Losing Streak

The Celtics are in the middle of a losing streak after looking unstoppable, but Joe Mazzulla’s trust isn’t being compromised. Boston fell 117-112 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden to extend the streak to three straight losses. The first half was some of the worst basketball the Celtics have played all year and looked lifeless at times, even allowing the Pacers to lead as much as 30 points.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’

Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Bored’ Tweet Leads To Predictable Result

NFL fans were caught in another bait-and-switch Thursday. Twitter was in an uproar after Rob Gronkowski tweeted he was “kinda bored” Wednesday. Multiple fan bases wanted the retired tight end and FOX Sports analyst to come back to their team, especially the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NESN

Watch These Mic’d-Up Highlights Of Insane Patriots-Raiders Game

Last Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders truly was an outrageous affair. Capped off by a failed double-lateral that defies explanation, the Week 15 matchup in Las Vegas saw New England suffer a devastating defeat to old friend Josh McDaniels. And, for those who wish to relive the dramatic contest from alternative angles, there’s a new “Sights & Sounds” video shared Tuesday by the Patriots’ video team.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Mac Jones Explains, Stands By On-Field Displays Of Frustration

FOXBORO, Mass. — The sight of Mac Jones screaming or animatedly gesturing, either on the field or on the sideline, has become commonplace as this New England Patriots season devolves. It’s happened after negative plays or failed series in several games this season, including each of the last three...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy