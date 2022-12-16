Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Iconic central Pa. store closes for good earlier than planned
An iconic store in Hummelstown that had planned to close at the end of January, has decided to close more than a month early. Dave and Jeanne Lutz have owned the property at 17 W. Main St. in Hummelstown for 49 years. Now known as Rhoads Hallmark and Gift Shop, it was Rhoads Pharmacy and Gift Shop until 2018.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
As temperatures drop, fire officials say to be careful of space heater usage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, a family in Springettsbury Township in York County lost their home to a house fire. Fire officials investigated the incident, passing by burned Christmas gifts and charred holiday decorations. Chief Daniel Hoff of York Area United Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused...
Tyler tries...being a UPS delivery person
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season is here and you may have packages being delivered to your doorstep. Or, have you ever thought about what it takes to do the job?. FOX43's Tyler Hatfield hopped into the big, brown and familiar package car to get an inside look of what it takes to be UPS delivery person.
abc27.com
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor
Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
York County's Roundtop Mountain Resort prepares for the winter season
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With winter approaching, a number of resorts around the state are preparing their hills for the skiing and snow tubing crowd, including one location in York County. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township is almost ready for the start of its busy season this week.
Nationwide, gas prices are dropping below $3 per gallon just in time for the holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those heading out on the road for the holidays will receive the gift they’ve been waiting for all year: lower gas prices. Holiday prices this year will be $1.83 per gallon lower than they were just six months ago, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel.
‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season
CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!. And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage. Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
lebtown.com
Construction begins on third phase of North Cornwall Commons development
Byler Holdings, the developer of North Cornwall Commons, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6 for Phase 3 of the multi-use project. Jonathan Byler, Byler Holdings president and CEO, said this phase contains three buildings – a 6,500-square-foot retail building, a 27,000-square-foot three story office building, and a 129-unit apartment building.
