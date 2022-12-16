Sacramento, CA — A pair of actions that California voters decided on during last month’s General Election officially take effect today. It is no longer legal for businesses to sell flavored tobacco in California, in an effort to curb youth tobacco use. There was a late attempt to prevent the law from taking effect, as a lawsuit was filed, funded by members of the tobacco industry, arguing that the new state rule conflicts with federal law. However, the US Supreme Court denied the challenge and allowed the new law to take effect.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO