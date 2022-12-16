Read full article on original website
CA Flavored Tobacco Ban And Abortion Amendment Take Effect
Sacramento, CA — A pair of actions that California voters decided on during last month’s General Election officially take effect today. It is no longer legal for businesses to sell flavored tobacco in California, in an effort to curb youth tobacco use. There was a late attempt to prevent the law from taking effect, as a lawsuit was filed, funded by members of the tobacco industry, arguing that the new state rule conflicts with federal law. However, the US Supreme Court denied the challenge and allowed the new law to take effect.
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Northern California
Ferndale, CA — There was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake this morning that shook parts of Northern California. It struck at an epicenter just outside of Ferndale at around 2:30am, in Humboldt County. There are reports of 70,000 electric customers without power in that area, damaged homes, and roads, according to officials. Assessment will continue throughout this morning.
BLM Wants Feedback On Plan To Reduce Community’s Wildfire Risk
Sonora, CA – A plan to expedite fuel reduction treatments and fire protection efforts near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and Nevada is being introduced by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The goal is to facilitate projects on nearly 900,000 acres of...
Tuolumne County Identifies Priority Projects To Address Homelessness
Sonora, CA — There are nine types of projects that Tuolumne County government is prioritizing when it comes to addressing rising homelessness. It includes things like developing a community toolkit on homelessness, a coordinated entry system for those needing services, and a designated safe parking site for those living out of a vehicle.
Torres, Robert
Robert Torres, Born June 27, 1968 in San Mateo, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/09/2022. Age: 54. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Pollard, Thomas
Thomas “Tom” Kelly Pollard, born July 24, 1952 in Los Angeles, California passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/12/2022. Age: 70. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Grinches Are Trying An Old Scam This Holiday
Sonora, CA – Keep an eye out for the Christmas grinches who appear every year around the holidays in an attempt to give themselves a gift of your hard-earned money. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have put out this community scam alert: “We have recently been made aware of a scam affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer is calling and identifying themselves as a Lieutenant Bridges from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and attempting to gain money from residents by telling them they missed court and must pay to avoid arrest or a warrant.”
Rogers, “Terry” Mary
“Terry” Mary Theresa Rogers, Born October 26, 1946 in South San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/17/2022. Age: 76. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Christmas Gifts That Keep On Giving
Sonora, CA – The Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) is making the holidays brighter for several local organizations this Christmas by awarding more than $100,000 in grants. The SAF Board of Directors at its December meeting selected the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council as its recipient of the 2022 Elaine Symons Baker Community Impact Award, which comes along with a check for $25,000. The nonprofit organization conducts fire prevention projects in the county, including shaded fuel breaks.
Section Of HWY 4 Wagon Trail Project Opens To Travelers
Calaveras County, CA – Travelers will get their first chance to drive on a new section of the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County starting tomorrow afternoon. The original opening for the western section of the project was scheduled for last...
Planned Standard Youth Sports Park Reaches Milestones
Standard, CA — A needed conditional use permit to allow construction has been acquired, and a name has been picked, for a planned youth sports park in Standard. We reported earlier that the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County received $1.5-million from the Sonora Area Foundation to make the project a reality. As a thank you, YSF is officially naming it “Foundation Sports Park.”
Mark Twain Medical Center Helps Calaveras Mentoring Programs
San Andreas, CA — $31,000 will help fund mentoring efforts in Calaveras County. Mark Twain Medical Center presented the check to the Calaveras Mentoring Foundation. The donation will help fund both the Calaveras Youth Mentoring program and the Adventures In Mentoring program. Calaveras Youth Mentoring is a one-on-one program...
Onstad, Kathleen
Kathleen “Kathy” Onstad, Born November 20, 1945 in Hayfork, California passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/11/2022. Age: 77. Residence: Copperopolis, CA.
Brown, Samuel
Samuel “Sam” Lee Brown, Born July 3, 1950 passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 in at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/18/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Central Valley Socked By Fog
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM this morning for the most of the San Joaquin Valley, including the Northern and Central San Joaquin Valley. Visibility in the fog is one quarter of a mile or less. This is creating hazardous driving conditions due...
Calaveras Community Foundation Awards 19 Competitive Grants
Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation’s (CCF) competitive grants doled out more than $110,000 this year. The foundation expressed gratitude to its loyal donors and donor-advised funds for their assistance in making these grants available to supported citizens through local groups and organizations. CCF provided this list of seven charities that were awarded grants to help serve citizens’ needs:
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
Tree Work Will Impact Multiple Roads In Dorrington
Dorrington, CA– Tree work will have an impact on traffic in the Dorrington area throughout the week. First, on Tuesday, December 20th on 4240 Ottawa Drive tree work will take place from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This will require a complete road closure during work hours. A designated detour route will be available and drivers are advised to follow instructions provided by on-site personnel.
Community Plea After Christmas Eve Dinner Toy Donations Go Missing
Sonora, CA — The community’s help is urgently needed after 40 containers/totes of toys that were set to be distributed this weekend have gone missing from a storage bin. Cathie Peacock says the unfortunate incident was just discovered while organizers were setting up for Saturday’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. They are still investigating the details of the missing totes, but Peacock says it appears as though the gifts were likely stolen. They were stored at an offsite commercial storage facility and were to be handed out to children in need at Saturday’s event.
