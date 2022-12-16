ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Semiconductor Maker Micron Announces 10% Staff Reduction, Suspends Bonuses

Semiconductor maker Micron announced it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in the latest example of a technology industry slowdown affecting employment. Micron also said it is suspending 2023 bonuses. Semiconductor maker Micron announced Wednesday that it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in...
Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
China's Economy Looks Different Than It Was Going Into the Pandemic

BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com this year replaced Huawei, hit by U.S. restrictions, as the largest non-state-owned enterprise in China by revenue.
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits

FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...

