Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Semiconductor Maker Micron Announces 10% Staff Reduction, Suspends Bonuses
Semiconductor maker Micron announced it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in the latest example of a technology industry slowdown affecting employment. Micron also said it is suspending 2023 bonuses. Semiconductor maker Micron announced Wednesday that it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in...
NBC Philadelphia
Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
NBC Philadelphia
Emergency Savings Provisions in Secure 2.0 May Help Shore Up Short- and Long-Term Financial Security, Experts Say
New retirement legislation will make it easier to set aside money for unexpected emergency expenses. Experts say the results may not only help people avoid a short-term money shortfall but also keep them on track for long-term goals such as retirement. Coming up with the cash to cover an unexpected...
NBC Philadelphia
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
NBC Philadelphia
China's Economy Looks Different Than It Was Going Into the Pandemic
BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com this year replaced Huawei, hit by U.S. restrictions, as the largest non-state-owned enterprise in China by revenue.
NBC Philadelphia
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
NBC Philadelphia
Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
Comments / 0