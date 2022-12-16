ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers

Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion

There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.
NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that Franco died early Wednesday morning. No cause of death was given. Harris’ death comes just days before the Steelers were planning to retire his No. 32 jersey... The post NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss

It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
