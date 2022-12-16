Read full article on original website
Related
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
NFL Network Makes Official Decision On Willie McGinest After Reviewing Incident
Matters have quickly gone from bad to worse for Willie McGinest in the wake of his arrest Monday. A veteran of 15 NFL seasons and member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest was charged with assault in connection to a nightclub fracas that took place on Dec. 9th. The football world ...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots embarrassing loss, details how Belichick will address team
Tom Brady’s been there before. Back in 2018, the quarterback was on the sideline inside Hard Rock Stadium where he thought the Patriots were moments away from a victory. Instead, that’s where the ‘Miami Miracle’ happened when Dolphins players executed a last-second multi-lateral touchdown on what should’ve been the game-ending play.
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion
There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.
NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that Franco died early Wednesday morning. No cause of death was given. Harris’ death comes just days before the Steelers were planning to retire his No. 32 jersey... The post NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response
The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time. The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to...
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0