Jets (-135, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game scratching and clawing at the possibility of making the playoffs. The Jaguars have an advantage of having a few different routes to get there. Currently, the Jags are behind the Titans in the AFC South by one game, and they play Tennessee in the regular-season finale. They are two games out of that final wild-card spot in the AFC, but one of the teams in front of them is the Jets. New York comes into this game heading in the wrong direction as losers of three straight. They also finish the season with back-to-back tough road games in Seattle and Miami. This could be the Jets’ last chance to show they belong in this wild-card race. Quarterback Zach Wilson is back in the starting lineup and playing better, the defense has been formidable all season long, this is their final home game and it’s been a long time since this franchise has been playing meaningful football in late December. I’m willing to take a chance on the Jets to win outright on the moneyline at -135 on DraftKings.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO