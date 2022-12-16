Read full article on original website
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Patriots Practice Report: Key Player Returns, Two Starters Absent
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered both good and bad news for Bill Belichick’s struggling football team. Punter Jake Bailey, who’s been on injured reserve for over a month, was on the field for the media portion of practice. Bailey was eligible to come off IR last week but never practiced before New England’s road game against Las Vegas. The fourth-year pro struggled with punting before suffering his undisclosed injury, but his abilities on kickoffs have been sorely missed.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Ruled Out For Bengals Game
The Patriots will be shorthanded Saturday afternoon. New England on Thursday ruled out three starters for its Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills will miss their second and third consecutive contests, respectively, while long snapper Joe Cardona will miss a game for the first time in his seven-year career.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second...
Why Matthew Judon Was Unhappy With His Play In Patriots Loss
FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game was a rare goose egg for the Patriots’ best pass rusher. Matthew Judon finished New England’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with no tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits in 52 defensive snaps. It was the first time Judon had been shut out in all three categories since Week 17 of last season, when he played just 10 snaps after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Browns
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Olave didn’t practice at all this week which is a concern. If the Saints fall to Cleveland this weekend, it’ll likely knock them out of any running for the NFC South title, which could be enough for them to simply shelf their rookie pass-catcher for the season. If you’re relying on Olave in fantasy playoffs, it may be time to start thinking of a contingency plan in case we’ve seen the last of him this season.
Biggest Problem For Patriots Offense? This NFL Pundit Has An Opinion
There is no doubt that the New England Patriots’ offense is an issue. But what specifically has led to a season’s worth of problems?. The Patriots have averaged a total of 21.4 points per game, which is 17th in the NFL. Not so bad right? Wrong. New England ranks 23rd in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards and 25th in first down percentage per game. Those are bad numbers no matter which way you slice it. But, again, the question remains what has led to the issues.
Patriots-Bengals Weather: Saturday Game Could Be Coldest Of Season
If you plan on going to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, you might want to bring a winter coat. As of Wednesday morning, forecasts called for cold and windy weather during Saturday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the low 20s, with a consistent breeze making it feel between 8 and 15 degrees. And it’ll be even worse during tailgating hours.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star. “I’m not sure he’s where he needs to be” aren’t exactly the words you want to hear from a head coach about his wide receiver. Hardman hasn’t seen action since Week 9 and may be on the shelf until the postseason, where Patrick Mahomes may want a receiver who he has some chemistry with on the field for their most prominent spots. Keep an eye out for an official status on Friday and his practice designations early next week.
Gardner Minshew Starting For Eagles Vs. Cowboys With Jalen Hurts Out
Minshew Mania is back and taking over Philadelphia for the matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Gardner Minshew is expected to start Saturday with Jalen Hurts missing the game due to his injured shoulder. The change...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Falcons
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. It’s the third consecutive absence for Jackson as he continues to rehabilitate his way back from the PCL sprain. It’s a bit worrisome given the maximum length of his timetable was three weeks which he has now reached and has not practiced at all during the timeframe. Backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley will start again against the Atlanta Falcons, who will be trotting out rookie Desmond Ridder in his NFL debut on Saturday.
Jaguars-Jets Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Jets (-135, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game scratching and clawing at the possibility of making the playoffs. The Jaguars have an advantage of having a few different routes to get there. Currently, the Jags are behind the Titans in the AFC South by one game, and they play Tennessee in the regular-season finale. They are two games out of that final wild-card spot in the AFC, but one of the teams in front of them is the Jets. New York comes into this game heading in the wrong direction as losers of three straight. They also finish the season with back-to-back tough road games in Seattle and Miami. This could be the Jets’ last chance to show they belong in this wild-card race. Quarterback Zach Wilson is back in the starting lineup and playing better, the defense has been formidable all season long, this is their final home game and it’s been a long time since this franchise has been playing meaningful football in late December. I’m willing to take a chance on the Jets to win outright on the moneyline at -135 on DraftKings.
Jakobi Meyers Isn’t Laughing At Jokes About Blunder Vs. Raiders
The NFL world has had a field day making jokes about Jakobi Meyers’ blunder in the New England Patriots’ stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The only problem? Meyers isn’t laughing. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Meyers took part in what...
NFL Week 16 Teaser Picks: 49ers Capable Of Containing Commanders
The stakes are high for most teams with just three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. We cashed our three team teaser (+160) last week so let’s run it back with two favorites and an underdog to target in Week 16. Of note, if you pair two teams...
TNF Player Props: Lawrence's Law
After our second straight 4-1 mark coming out of last week’s NFC West Thursday Night Football battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, we are sledding into the Holiday Season feeling pretty festive. We’ve upped our record from the past two months to 34-21 and look to bring you a gift-wrapped set of picks tonight.
